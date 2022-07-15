Mother Serves 'Illegal' Beverage to Young Child

Should someone ever give another person’s child something that is not considered safe?

People have varying opinions about parenting, and about the different styles . Depending on the household, or the type of parent, you will get different answers about what style is best.

With that said, most parents are just trying to do what they believe is best for their children, and as an extension will treat their children’s friends in the same manner.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother serves a drink to her child’s friend that has not been approved as safe by the CDC, and the parent of the friend is livid about it.

A Reddit post published on July 12, reported on by Sara Santora from Newsweek , has gone viral with 6,700 upvotes and 1,600 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she and her family live on a ‘homestead’, which means that they grow their own food and live off of the lands near their home. They also have chickens, and she explains that her family’s health has really benefitted from this set-up.

However, recently her daughter’s friend Sam came over to play, and they were playing with the chickens and having fun. The author decided to make lunch for the two kids, and so she made them cucumber sandwiches and put out some chocolate milk. The author adds that she and her family believe in raw milk, and that it’s ‘not dangerous at all to consume’, even though it is considered illegal in the state she lives in. The chocolate milk was raw, too.

Sam asked during lunch if the milk was from their cow, and the author explained it was from her friend’s cow, and the child seemed interested and drank the milk. The author thought all was well.

Raw milk is dangerous for children to drink.

The CDC explains that raw milk is milk from any animal that hasn’t been pasteurized, and without pasteurization it can lead to sickness, or even death, in cases where there may be harmful bacteria in the liquid. For this reason, unpasteurized milk is illegal in many states.

Later that night, Sam’s mom called the author and yelled at the author over the phone for ‘putting her son in danger’ by feeding him raw milk. She also explains that Sam won’t be allowed to visit their homestead anytime soon, due to the incident.

The author feels awful about what happened, but sincerely believes that raw milk is safe and that no harm was done. She justifies her actions by stating that her family drinks raw milk, and so it’s very normal in her household and she doesn’t believe it to be dangerous.

What do you think? Is the author in the wrong for feeding another parent’s child something that is listed as ‘dangerous’ by the CDC, and is technically illegal in her state? Or is she not in the wrong, because her own family drinks raw milk all the time, and thus it’s normal to do?