Mother-in-Law Horrified After Woman Presses Charges Against Her for Stealing Dog

Gillian Sisley

Is it ever warranted to press charges against family members?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDlcK_0ggwkzkU00
Photo by Valerie Elash on Unsplash

Marriage is a difficult relationship to manage in general. But something that certainly makes it more complicated is when in-laws attempt to impose their desires or demands on a couple

A study has shown extreme interference from in-laws can increase a married couple’s risk of ultimately getting divorced. The risk can even be as high as 20% in some cases.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman decides to press charges against her mother-in-law, and completely feels that she deserves it.

Is it ever warranted to press charges against family members?

A Reddit post published on July 11th, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek, has gone viral with 10,800 upvotes and 1,400 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has an ‘okay’ relationship with her mother-in-law, who apparently has made quite the habit of hanging out in the author’s garden. This would be entirely fine, only that the mother-in-law is allergic to dogs and ‘makes a big fuss’ whenever the author allows her own dog into her garden.

While the author’s husband tried to find a compromise by letting the dog do his business on a fake grass mat in the sunroom, the author isn’t a fan of this because it creates quite a smell, which guests have complained about. And so, the author instead lets the dog out into the garden when he has to use the bathroom.

The author explained this situation to her mother-in-law, saying that if it would be a big problem then the mother-in-law wouldn’t be able to spend time in the garden anymore. The mother-in-law didn’t take this news well.

Animal abuse is a punishable crime.

The mother-in-law apparently went ‘ballistic’ when the author told her that she could no longer spend time in the garden if the dog would be a health concern. She screamed that she was ‘entitled to spend time in her son’s garden’, and that was when the author told her mother-in-law to leave.

Fast-forward to the next day, and the author went to feed her dog but he was missing. She called her husband, who was out of town, and he checked the security footage to find out what happened. The footage showed the dog getting into the mother-in-law’s car before she sped away.

The author immediately drove to her mother-in-law’s house to retrieve her dog, only to find out that the vengeful woman had driven the dog to a pound 30 minutes away to dispose of the dog, because he was such an inconvenience to her ability to spend time in her son’s garden. The author immediately called the pound, as well as the police, to clear up the incident. However, now family members are harassing the author on social media for pressing charges against her mother-in-law.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified in pressing charges against the woman who stole her dog and took it to the pound? Or is calling the police on her too serious, and the author should drop the charges?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Crime# Pets# Parents# Children# Social Media

Comments / 159

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
91954 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Man Horrified that New Baby Will Be Younger than His Grandson

There’s nothing easy about parenting, and most people have a general idea of how many children they’d like to have, or what age they’d like to have a child. Planning is highly recommended before taking the dive and having kids. You need to know that you’re ready to make the lifestyle shift to accommodate a child in your life.

Read full story
153 comments

Military Dad Enraged by 'Unpatriotic' Son for Missing Him

Is protecting your country worth missing your children growing up?. The decision to serve your country, and go out on the front lines to protect your nation and the citizens of your homeland, is no small matter. These individuals are brave and courageous in their choice.

Read full story
223 comments

Mother Serves 'Illegal' Beverage to Young Child

Should someone ever give another person’s child something that is not considered safe?. People have varying opinions about parenting, and about the different styles. Depending on the household, or the type of parent, you will get different answers about what style is best.

Read full story
68 comments

Man Lies to Wife About Wanting Children

Should you always be honest with your spouse, no matter the cost?. Marriage isn't easy, and that is exactly why about 40% of all marriages in the US end in divorce. Marriage is a partnership, and it takes a lot of commitment and willingness to grow together.

Read full story
67 comments

Man Enraged After In-Laws Insult Wife with Post-Partum Depression

Parenting is claimed by some to be one of the hardest jobs in the world. It is certainly a large responsibility, and takes an extreme amount of financial commitment and patience.

Read full story
87 comments

Mother Refuses to Let Own Kids Call Her 'Mom'

Is it cruel to tell your children they can’t call you ‘mom’ or ‘dad’?. Being a parent isn’t something for the faint of heart. It takes an incredible amount of financial commitment, responsibility, and dedication to create and raise other human beings from infants to adults.

Read full story
130 comments

Woman Refuses to Wear Engagement Ring Picked Out by Mother-in-Law

How much say should a woman have in the engagement ring she wears?. Most women daydream about the day they will be proposed to and become engaged. This will be one of the most memorable days of anyone’s life.

Read full story
106 comments

Dad Calls Wife 'Homophobic' After Comments About Bond with Son

Is it possible for a father and son to be ‘too’ close?. Parenting is labeled as one of the most difficult jobs on the planet for various reasons. It takes an incredible amount of responsibility, financial commitment, and patience.

Read full story
43 comments

Woman Refuses to Raise 7-Year-Old Sister After Parents Pass Away

Should blood-family be the only ones to raise children who have been orphaned?. Death is a natural part of the human experience, but that doesn't mean it isn't devastating or horrific when it happens.

Read full story
1171 comments

Man Refuses to Steal from College Fund of Niece to Pay for Nephew's Tuition

Should a child’s college fund ever be lent out to someone else?. Education is costly, and more and more young people are racking up an astronomical amount of student loan debt to get a post-secondary education.

Read full story
56 comments

Mother-In-Law Refuses to Let Mom Take Grandchild to Swim Classes

How much say should in-laws have when it comes to how their grandchildren are raised?. People have many opinions when it comes to how children should be raised. But no one's opinion is usually as strong as an in-law's opinion.

Read full story
209 comments

Woman 'Abandons' Disabled, Bedridden Mother to Fend for Herself

Should children be expected to care for their parents in their old age?. Parenting is one of the hardest jobs in the world, and it is often a thankless job. A person should become a parent expecting that they won't necessarily get something back in return, and there is mostly giving that is required.

Read full story
170 comments

Dad Refuses to Let Mother-in-Law Photoshop Pictures of Daughter

Is there ever a valid reason to photoshop a teenager’s appearance in a family photo?. Social media can be used for both good and bad. With that said, we can't deny the science that states that, overall, social media has been harmful to young people in terms of mental health and body positivity.

Read full story
58 comments

Man Uninvites Gay Brother from Wedding for Rainbow Tuxedo

How much pride is too much to put on display for someone else’s wedding day?. After so many notable delays with weddings and other big social events, 2022 has finally opened up calendars for big celebrations to take place again.

Read full story
394 comments

Man Refuses to Tell Mother About Secret Relationship

Should parents have a say in who their children date?. The dating scene is pretty rough. If it was easy, then everyone would be in a happy, stable and committed relationship, and that just simply isn't the case.

Read full story
40 comments

Woman Refuses to Let Man Steal Sister’s Inheritance

Who should be entitled to the money of a person who has passed?. It's horrible to think about our loved ones passing away, but this is an unfortunate reality of life. That doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt when it happens.

Read full story
76 comments

Woman Refuses to Split Inheritance with Step-Siblings

Should anyone feel entitled to another person’s wealth?. It's always upsetting when we lose a loved one, but unfortunately, this is a reality of life and something that we all have to deal with at some point.

Read full story
152 comments

Mom Refuses to Let Stepmother Meet Newborn Baby

Who should have the final say over a child’s life?. Having a newborn baby is meant to be an exciting time. It's not just a celebration for the new parents, but also for the entire family, including grandparents and loved ones.

Read full story
61 comments

'Deadbeat Dad' Refuses to Help Wife with Newborn

Are childcare and cleaning exclusively jobs for women?. Newborns are a lot of work, especially in the early months as new parents are adapting to a completely different lifestyle from what they had been accustomed to.

Read full story
248 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy