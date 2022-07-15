Mother-in-Law Horrified After Woman Presses Charges Against Her for Stealing Dog

Is it ever warranted to press charges against family members?

Marriage is a difficult relationship to manage in general. But something that certainly makes it more complicated is when in-laws attempt to impose their desires or demands on a couple

A study has shown extreme interference from in-laws can increase a married couple’s risk of ultimately getting divorced . The risk can even be as high as 20% in some cases .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman decides to press charges against her mother-in-law, and completely feels that she deserves it.

Is it ever warranted to press charges against family members?

A Reddit post published on July 11th, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,800 upvotes and 1,400 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has an ‘okay’ relationship with her mother-in-law, who apparently has made quite the habit of hanging out in the author’s garden. This would be entirely fine, only that the mother-in-law is allergic to dogs and ‘makes a big fuss’ whenever the author allows her own dog into her garden.

While the author’s husband tried to find a compromise by letting the dog do his business on a fake grass mat in the sunroom, the author isn’t a fan of this because it creates quite a smell, which guests have complained about. And so, the author instead lets the dog out into the garden when he has to use the bathroom.

The author explained this situation to her mother-in-law, saying that if it would be a big problem then the mother-in-law wouldn’t be able to spend time in the garden anymore. The mother-in-law didn’t take this news well.

Animal abuse is a punishable crime.

The mother-in-law apparently went ‘ballistic’ when the author told her that she could no longer spend time in the garden if the dog would be a health concern. She screamed that she was ‘entitled to spend time in her son’s garden’, and that was when the author told her mother-in-law to leave.

Fast-forward to the next day, and the author went to feed her dog but he was missing. She called her husband, who was out of town, and he checked the security footage to find out what happened. The footage showed the dog getting into the mother-in-law’s car before she sped away.

The author immediately drove to her mother-in-law’s house to retrieve her dog, only to find out that the vengeful woman had driven the dog to a pound 30 minutes away to dispose of the dog, because he was such an inconvenience to her ability to spend time in her son’s garden. The author immediately called the pound, as well as the police, to clear up the incident. However, now family members are harassing the author on social media for pressing charges against her mother-in-law.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified in pressing charges against the woman who stole her dog and took it to the pound? Or is calling the police on her too serious, and the author should drop the charges?