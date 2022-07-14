15-Year-Old Refuses to Give Up Plane Seat to Angry Couple

Should teenagers always go out of their way to accommodate adults?

Being a teenager isn't easy. It comes with a lot of hormone fluctuations, trying to find out your identity, and learning to navigate in society and within the world of adults.

With that said, in most cultures there is still a belief that young people should respect their elders , which also includes teenagers being respectful of adults.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a teen refuses to switch seats with a couple who curse at her when they don't get their way.

A Reddit post published on July 12th, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has gone viral with 8,100 upvotes and 660 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she was flying for the first time alone to Florida, and she was a little nervous about the experience. Due to some childhood trauma, she suffers from anxiety, and so the author specifically booked a window seat to help relieve her nerves during the flight.

The flight crew even went out of their way to comfort her by introducing her to the pilots to relieve her anxiety, and that was when she went back to her seat to find a rather unwelcome surprise.

Another woman was sitting in her seat, and the flight attendant asked the other passenger to sit in the seat that was on her ticket. The woman was not happy, and the boyfriend who was with her said that the author could just sit in the aisle seat instead.

Fear of flying is a common phobia.

Data shows that about 40% of the general public state that they have some sort of fear of flying. With that said, only 2.5% of the population actually suffer from a clinical phobia of some kind.

The author goes on to explain that the fight attendant knew exactly why she wanted the window seat, so she instructed the woman that she had to move from the seat. However, though the woman listened to the flight attendant, the couple immediately started cursing at the author when the flight attendant left, and accused her of 'ruining their flight'.

The author's anxiety became really bad after the couple started harassing her, and at that point, she stood up and went to the front of the plane where the flight attendant asked her what was wrong.

Thankfully, another passenger witnessed the bullying that had taken place, and explained everything to the flight attendant. Another man at the front of the plane then suggested to the author that she switch seats with him, because they both had window seats.

What do you think? Should the author have just let the couple have the window seat, rather than causing such a scene? Or was she completely within her right to defend the seat that she had chosen specifically to help manage anxiety?