Man Lies to Wife About Wanting Children

Should you always be honest with your spouse, no matter the cost?

Marriage isn't easy, and that is exactly why about 40% of all marriages in the US end in divorce . Marriage is a partnership, and it takes a lot of commitment and willingness to grow together .

Anyone who is exclusively out for themselves should seriously consider whether or not they are prepared to get married and share life with someone else.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man specifically lies to his wife about wanting children, and gets a vasectomy behind her back to ensure they never have kids.

A Reddit post published on July 12th, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with 13,100 upvotes and 1,600 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she's always wanted kids. Her husband also said that he did, but that he wanted to wait until they were married to do it. But once they were married for 8 months, he changed his mind and just 'doesn't want kids anymore'.

With that said, the husband later admitted when he was drunk that he never actually wanted kids and that he was hoping he could change his mind for his wife's sake after they got married. But once he realized that he definitely didn't want to be a parent, he scheduled a vasectomy and got it last month without telling his wife.

Though the author admits that her husband not wanting kids isn't exactly a deal-breaker, she is very hurt that her husband deceived her this way. Still, she says that she loves him and she's willing to 'live with it'.

The author goes on to explain that she has nieces and nephews that she can certainly spoil, but is still upset that she can never have children of her own. One of the ways that the author copes with this sadness is through her own dark sense of humor.

She describes a family dinner recently where her sister-in-law announced that she was pregnant, and the author admittedly felt envious of her. The author's mother-in-law then asked the author directly when she and her husband were planning to have kids. That was when the author employed her dark humor and replied, 'Ah well this one doesn't want babies so he trapped me under false promises'.

The author nudged her husband playfully while everyone around the table laughed, but her husband went completely silent. After the dinner, the husband told his wife that she was wrong for saying what she did in front of his family, and that it was none of their business that he changed his mind about kids.

What do you think? Was the author entirely within her right to make the joke that she did, considering her husband did trap her into marriage under false pretenses? Or is that none of his family's business, and she shouldn't have said anything, to begin with, because it's their own private matters?