Woman Refuses to Wear Engagement Ring Picked Out by Mother-in-Law

Gillian Sisley

How much say should a woman have in the engagement ring she wears?

Photo by Andre Jackson on Unsplash

Most women daydream about the day they will be proposed to and become engaged. This will be one of the most memorable days of anyone’s life.

With that said, most people have a general idea of what sort of ring they’d like, and what styles they prefer verses which they hate. It’s also not uncommon for heirlooms to be gifted as engagement rings, for the sentimental value.

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman is gifted an engagement ring that was picked out by her mother-in-law, and she absolutely hates it and doesn’t want to wear it.

A Reddit post published on July 10, reported on by Kate Fowler from Newsweek, has gone viral with 6,300 upvotes and 1,700 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she recently got engaged, but she is feeling rather conflicted about the entire situation. She says that she said ‘yes’ to her boyfriend’s proposal, but was rather shocked when she saw the ring.

She explains that the ring looked nothing like what they had previously talked about. The two had browsed rings before, so that the author’s partner could have an idea of what styles she likes, and which she absolutely doesn’t like.

The day after the proposal, the man then admitted to the author that he hadn’t been the one to pick out the ring, but rather it was his mother who had made the choice. This was an upsetting bit of information for the author, and completely changed the way she felt about her proposal, and the ring on her finger.

Choosing an engagement ring is an emotional and sentimental experience.

After revealing that his mother had been the one to choose the ring, he asked his bride-to-be how she liked the ring. That was when the author decided to be honest and admitted that she wasn’t a fan of the ring at all.

The author also requested of her fiance whether or not they could exchange it for another ring that was closer to the design they’d discussed, and thus fitting the woman’s taste. The man immediately became angry with her, and told her that she was ‘ungrateful’ and should ‘be happy he got her a ring at all’.

To make matters worse, the mother-in-law called up the author as well the next day to lay into her, because her son had told her that his fiancee didn’t like the ring she’d picked out. The mother-in-law told the author that she ‘has no taste in jewelry’, and that she should just wear the ring that the mom picked and not complain.

What do you think? Is the author justified to request trading in the ring for something else, since the mother-in-law chose it for her own taste instead of the author’s taste? Or are the man and his mom right in that the author should just be glad she was given a ring at all, and shut up about it not being her style?

