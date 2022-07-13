Dad Calls Wife 'Homophobic' After Comments About Bond with Son

Is it possible for a father and son to be ‘too’ close?

Parenting is labeled as one of the most difficult jobs on the plane t for various reasons. It takes an incredible amount of responsibility, financial commitment, and patience.

At the end of the day, there are a lot of different parenting styles , and not all parents are going to agree on what's the best way to take care of a child or raise them.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a wife makes a rather crude remark to a father over his bond with his son, and he claps back by calling her 'homophobic'.

A Reddit post published on July 10th, reported on by Anders Anglesey from Newsweek, has gone viral with 23,100 upvotes and 1,700 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he and his current wife married three years ago, and he now shares a four-year-old daughter with her. With that said, she recently witnessed something and the comments she made afterward were not well received.

The author goes on to explain that he has two children from his previous marriage, but they have all left for college and will come to see him now and again. His boys are 20, and he has a very close relationship with them. Physical touch is something that is very common with his sons, so hugs and kisses to the forehead are not uncommon.

One of the author son's–Liam—recently came out as gay, and he introduced his new boyfriend to his father just a few weeks ago. Just the other day, that same son came to visit, and the father greeted him with a hug and kissed him on the forehead.

It's important to encourage appropriate closeness with your children.

The author went on to explain that the next day his wife approached him with concern. She said that it made her feel very ‘uncomfortable’ that he hugged and kissed his son the day before, and asked that the author not do it again.

Strangely though, she went on to add that while she didn't mind the author hugging and kissing his other son Lucas, who is straight, she doesn't want him hugging or kissing his gay son, Liam.

The author told his wife that she had 'no business being in his relationship with his sons', and also called her homophobic for her comments. She then accused him of not treating her like an 'equal parent', and he replied back, 'that's because you are not'.

What do you think? Was the author entirely within his right to defend the relationship he has with his sons, and point out his new wife's hypocrisy? Or should he give more care and attention to what makes her uneasy, and put in the effort to ensure he doesn't put her in an uncomfortable position again?