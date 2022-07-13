Woman Refuses to Raise 7-Year-Old Sister After Parents Pass Away

Gillian Sisley

Should blood-family be the only ones to raise children who have been orphaned?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fkpnf_0gcwg84800
Photo by Zahra Amiri on Unsplash

Death is a natural part of the human experience, but that doesn't mean it isn't devastating or horrific when it happens.

Worse still is when a child loses not only one parent, but both of their parents, and ultimately ends up being orphaned at a young age. In these cases, family members are asked whether or not they will take on raising the orphan child so that they can stay within their known family.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to raise her younger sister after the child's parents have passed away.

A Reddit post published on July 8th, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek, has gone viral with 11,400 upvotes and 1,400 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she and her family learned that her father had an affair with another woman, resulting in a child. Her parents ultimately got divorced 6 years ago, and the author, her siblings and her mom went no-contact with her dad once the divorce was finalized.

With that said, the author's mom moved in with her after divorce, and the author makes a good salary, as do her two siblings. The family is quite close, and lives nearby to each other. While the author knew that her father had a daughter named Annie, who is seven, the author and her siblings had never met the child.

With that said, the author recently received a call that her father and his wife had gotten into an accident and unfortunately passed away. Thus, her half-sister was left with her paternal grandparents. The grandparents insisted that the author should take the seven-year-old child, and along with her two older brothers, should raise the kid for them.

The trauma of being orphaned as a child cannot be measured.

The author's grandparents continued to try and guilt her to take the little girl and raise her so that they didn't have to, but the author refused.

The author went on to explain that she lives with her mother, and that the two of them were not in a position to raise a child, and certainly not a child who resulted from an affair that broke up the family.

The author also explains in her post that she has always planned on being childless, and isn't interested in raising a kid. With that said, her deceased father's family has been threatening and gaslighting her, and they've continued to harass her because she refuses to take in the little girl in and raise the child herself.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to refuse to take in the half-sibling she's never met, especially because she has no interest in raising a kid? Or should the author have more compassion for the orphan child and agree with her father's side of the family that she is the most fitting person to raise the kid?

