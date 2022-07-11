Man Refuses to Steal from College Fund of Niece to Pay for Nephew's Tuition

Should a child’s college fund ever be lent out to someone else?

Education is costly, and more and more young people are racking up an astronomical amount of student loan debt to get a post-secondary education.

It's currently estimated that the United States has a total of $1.76 trillion dollars in student debt . That makes up close to 13% of the US population having some form of student loan debt that must be repaid.

These very realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man is asked to contribute money to his nephew's college fund, but in order to do this, he would have to pull money from the fund he has set aside for his niece, which he refuses to do.

A Reddit post published on July 10th, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with 8,100 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he is a 38-year-old childless man, but he has a niece and nephew with whom he is very close, Stephanie and Alexander. They are both 18 years old.

He goes on to detail that he owns a business near a major university, and has allowed his niece and nephew to work at his establishment since they were 15, so that they could fit working part-time in with their high school schedules.

The author made a deal with his niece and nephew, they could either get paid weekly, or they could have their money from working put into a bonus college fund for them. He recommended the college fund, but left the choice up to them. His niece Stephanie ultimately chose the college fund, while Alexander wanted weekly pay.

The author goes on to explain that the kids are headed to college in the fall, and Stephanie has built up a good savings of money to get her through her studies at her chosen university. Her brother, however, has not been as responsible with his money and has no savings at all.

It's important to teach financial literacy to children early on.

The author learned that Alexander was accepted to his dream college, but he doesn't have any money put away to be able to afford it. He also adds that their parents are unable to cover the kids’ college expenses. That was when the author's sister-in-law and brother approached him and asked if he would cover Alexander's first few years of his undergraduate degree.

While the author can technically afford to do it, that would also mean that he would need to pull money from Stephanie's college fund. He explained to them that it would be unfair to do that to Stephanie, as she worked so hard to save so much money over the years so she could go to university herself. Ultimately, the author told them he could not pay for Alexander's college tuition.

While his brother and sister-in-law were disappointed, they said that they understood. However, the author's parents recently found out about the situation, and have labeled the author as ‘selfish’ for refusing to help his nephew attend his dream school, and they're insisting that he should split the college fund he saved for Stephanie between the two teens.

What do you think? Is the author justified in putting his foot down and not giving more money to Alexander, and also refusing to dip into Stephanie's college fund? Or should the author stop being so petty, and give the money to Alexander anyway so that he can attend his dream college?