Mother-In-Law Refuses to Let Mom Take Grandchild to Swim Classes

Gillian Sisley

How much say should in-laws have when it comes to how their grandchildren are raised?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16T2fh_0gbvAjnc00
Photo by Valeria Zoncoll on Unsplash

People have many opinions when it comes to how children should be raised. But no one's opinion is usually as strong as an in-law's opinion.

Science has already proven that interference from in-laws can cause a lot of strain on a couple's marriage. In some cases, in-law interference can increase a couple's chances of getting divorced by 20%.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother-in-law is furious that her daughter is taking her grandchild to swimming lessons, and demands that it stop immediately.

How much say should in-laws have when it comes to how their grandchildren are raised?

A Reddit post published on July 8th, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek, has gone viral with 7,100 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he recently started taking his 6-month-old baby to swim classes. The class is specifically designed to be safe for children, and a child must be in complete physical contact with their parent at all times. There is one swim teacher for every four guests in the pool, and lifeguards constantly watch them.

However, the author explains that his mother-in-law hates that the author allows their 6-month-old to go to the swim lessons, and has demanded that the couple stop the lessons immediately. The mother-in-law claims that they're 'going to get their child killed'.

The wife originally didn't have an issue with the classes, but after her mother started complaining about it, she's asked the author if they could wait to take the child for swim classes when the kid is older. The author doesn't want to wait, as feels that the class is good for their son.

It's important to include children in physical activity early on.

Ultimately, the author explains that if there was a serious concern with safety, he would be willing to entertain not going to the classes.

However, he feels that there's no real objection and that his mother-in-law is instead just interfering in the couple's decisions, and in their parenting choices. While the wife has now agreed to let the swim lessons continue, she is expressing annoyance at her husband for not stopping the lessons immediately, especially as she is still getting flack from her mom about it.

The author ultimately believes that the mother-in-law shouldn't have a single say in the matter, and that his wife needs to back him up so that they can be a united front when it comes to her mom.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to put his foot down and refuse to remove his six-month-old from the swim classes? Or should the author let his mother-in-law have a say in how he and his wife parent their baby?

