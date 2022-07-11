Woman 'Abandons' Disabled, Bedridden Mother to Fend for Herself

Gillian Sisley

Should children be expected to care for their parents in their old age?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHBlz_0gbiElQ500
Photo by RepentAnd SeekChristJesus on Unsplash

Parenting is one of the hardest jobs in the world, and it is often a thankless job. A person should become a parent expecting that they won't necessarily get something back in return, and there is mostly giving that is required.

With that said, there are many cultures that swear by the belief that when parents age, children have a responsibility to be there for them. In this way, there is a reversal of roles as parents age.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a daughter refuses to care for her elderly, disabled mother due to decades of favoritism.

A Reddit post published on July 7th, reported on by Matt Keeley from Newsweek, has gone viral with 8,900 upvotes and over 900 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her mother is permanently bedridden because of a disability, and she lives with the author. Though the mother does have support workers who help with more hygienic concerns, the author takes care of all the cooking, paying the bills, finances, making her mother comfortable, shopping, errands, and the like.

The author also clarifies that she doesn't get any type of government pay or reimbursement for this role, nor does her mother acknowledge the extent of the work that she does for her. Though the author does explain that she lives rent-free because she lives with her mother, but that is the only type of compensation she gets.

The author goes on to explain that her mother feels entitled to her help, and that it's overall a thankless job. With that said, recently the author noticed that $100,000 was missing from her mother's savings account. After some investigating, the author realized that the money had been given to her sister. When she called up her sister to ask about the gift, the sister said that the mother gave it to her so that she could buy a brand new Tesla.

Favoritism can come back to bite you in the end.

The author was immediately livid. She states that her mother has always favored her sister over her, and apart from this gift, the mother has probably gifted the sister $100,000 in other gifts throughout the past few years. While the author has always had to pay her own way, and has never been gifted money by her mother.

When the author confronted her mother about the case of favoritism and how she felt underappreciated, she flat out asked if her mom was going to also gift her $100,000 to even things out, and the mother refused. The mother said that it was her money and she could 'spend it however way she wanted', to which the author replied that that was fine, but she would 'no longer be helping her mother out anymore’.

It's been several weeks since the argument, the author has not helped her mom in any way, and now her sister is looking into a permanent care facility because she won't step up to be a full-time caregiver either.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to stop providing care to her mother after feeling underappreciated and not receiving any help from her sister? Or should the author still provide the care her mother needs, even if it is a thankless job?

# Disability# Wealth# Parents# Children# Social Media

