Dad Refuses to Let Mother-in-Law Photoshop Pictures of Daughter

Is there ever a valid reason to photoshop a teenager’s appearance in a family photo?

Social media can be used for both good and bad. With that said, we can't deny the science that states that, overall, social media has been harmful to young people in terms of mental health and body positivity

Studies have found that rates of body dysmorphia are rising among young people at alarming rates. Of the 186 students who participated in one study between the ages of 16 and 18, 52% of females and 47% of males indicated that they had concerns about their body being "especially ugly or unattractive".

These sorts of realities have been highlighted in a recent online post in which a father absolutely refuses to let his in-laws photoshop pictures of his daughter's scar in an effort to encourage her sense of body positivity.

A Reddit post published on July 6th, reported on by Monica Greep from Newsweek , has gone viral with an impressive 27,500 upvotes and 4,000 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he has a growing concern about his in-laws and fiancée's behavior after a recent dinner. The author explains that his future mother-in-law started asking his 16-year-old daughter, Judy, some rather personal questions about a visible burn scar that she has on her forehead.

The author adds that his daughter is very insecure about the scar, which happened as a result of an accident when she was just 9 years old. He had previously told his partner and her parents to not remark on the scar, and they agreed not to mention it.

That was when his mother-in-law started to point at the scar, and even suggested that they could ‘photoshop it out of wedding pictures’. The author was horrified that his fiancee was "casually nodding along" to the suggestion.

Every body is beautiful, and differences are what make us unique.

After the growing discomfort from all of the invasive questions and suggestions that they photoshop the scar out of pictures, the groom and his daughter left in the middle of dinner.

Following this, the author and his bride got into a very big fight, with the bride insisting that Judy simply 'overreacted' and 'needs to go back to therapy' if even the mention of her scar upsets her so much.

The author also adds the context that his daughter has been so insecure about the scar before that she had to be homeschooled in the past. Though she's begun to feel much better about it in recent years, she still feels stress and anxiety if someone directly brings it up to her.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified to leave the dinner after his in-laws began making his daughter uncomfortable by asking invasive questions about her scar? Or should the author and his daughter not be so offended by the fact that they want to photoshop her facial scar out of pictures?