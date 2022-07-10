Man Uninvites Gay Brother from Wedding for Rainbow Tuxedo

Gillian Sisley

How much pride is too much to put on display for someone else’s wedding day?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34m1Ni_0gaMJ1Us00
Photo by Isi Parente on Unsplash

After so many notable delays with weddings and other big social events, 2022 has finally opened up calendars for big celebrations to take place again.

Weddings in particular have taken a big hit when it comes to cancellations and restrictions, so there are a lot of anxious brides and grooms who are ready to officially tie the knot and celebrate their wedding day with their family members.

But what is a couple to do when they have another family member who is determined to be the center of attention? These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man uninvites his brother from his wedding because his brother insists on wearing a rainbow tuxedo on the big day.

A Reddit post published on July 5th, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek, has gone viral with 7,100 upvotes and 870 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he's getting married soon, and he's been excited to host his brother Sam and Sam's boyfriend Jack for the wedding. However, that quickly changed when Sam sent the author a picture of what he planned to wear to the wedding, and it was a rainbow tuxedo.

While the author recognizes that his brother is very proud of being a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, the author initially thought that his brother was joking and replied to the text with a ‘humorous’ reply.

However, the author's brother was serious, and when the author expressed humor over the idea of his brother, he had some choice words for the author.

Pay attention to wedding dress codes.

Though the author has always been fine with anything that Sam wanted to wear, he and his fiancee feel that it's not appropriate for him to wear a rainbow tuxedo to the wedding because it would directly "take attention away from them" on their big day.

The author adds an additional bit of context by explaining that the wedding invitations had noted that the dress code was ‘black and white only’. So for Sam to choose to wear a colorful tuxedo, he was intentionally ignoring the dress code.

The author made it clear Sam was not allowed to wear the rainbow tuxedo to the wedding, but Sam refused to back down from his decision. He told the author that it cost him a lot of money and he didn't want it to go to waste all because the author was 'being homophobic'. After hearing that serious accusation, the author uninvited Sam and his boyfriend from the wedding.

Though most family members agree with the author's decision, some are refusing to come to the wedding because they feel it is not right for the author to disinvite his brother.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to uninvite his brother for not only ignoring the dress code, but choosing an outfit that is so out there it will completely take attention away from the groom and bride? Or is the author truly being homophobic by not letting his brother wear the rainbow tux to his wedding, and disinviting him when he refused to choose another outfit?

