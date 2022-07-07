Woman Refuses to Split Inheritance with Step-Siblings

Gillian Sisley

Should anyone feel entitled to another person’s wealth?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhSXS_0gYBlfJA00
Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash

It's always upsetting when we lose a loved one, but unfortunately, this is a reality of life and something that we all have to deal with at some point.

With that said, most people have some sort of will or inheritance pre-planned in case something happens, such as losing their lives or passing away unexpectedly.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which an author receives an inheritance, and distant family members demand that she split it with them, but she refuses.

A Reddit post published on July 4th, reported on by Kate Fowler from Newsweek, has gone viral with 7,400 upvotes and close to 800 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her father passed away when she was 8 years old and her mother remarried 2 years later. When that marriage took place, the home became blended with four other children, all of whom the mother adopted.

The author goes on to explain that her adopted siblings were ‘treated much better than her’, and that when she got pregnant at 14 she was kicked out of the house by her mom. Thankfully, the author's aunt and grandfather were there to support her. She became very close with her aunt, in particular, and she considers her aunt to be more of a mom than her own mother, and her aunt's kids to be her siblings.

The author then goes on to explain that she lost her grandfather last year. The grandfather in question is her aunt's biological father, but not the biological father of her mother. After the passing of the grandfather, the author was left with 'a majority of his estate'. That was when the author's mother came to her and made a shocking demand.

Money disputes can cause horrible rifts in families.

Her mom approached her and requested that she share some of her inheritance with her adoptive siblings, as they had been ‘left nothing’. The author goes on to reiterate that neither her mother nor the adopted siblings are in any way biologically related to the grandfather who had passed away.

The author outright refused this request, stating that if anyone deserved a portion of the inheritance it would have been the aunt and the aunt's children, though she knew that they wouldn't accept anything from her. The grandfather had been there for her when she was kicked out, and wanted to make sure that she and her child were taken care of.

As the mother pressed more and more for the author to share her inheritance, the author told her mom that her step-siblings weren't even her siblings, and that she didn't have a relationship with them for a reason. All of the adoptive siblings began harassing her on social media after that, telling her she was 'selfish' for 'cheating them out of the money' they felt they deserved.

What do you think? Should the author share her inheritance with her step-siblings as a way to keep the peace? Or should she not give them a single penny, as they have absolutely no right to the inheritance, and are just entitled if they think they deserve the money?

