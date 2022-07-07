Mom Refuses to Let Stepmother Meet Newborn Baby

Who should have the final say over a child’s life?

Having a newborn baby is meant to be an exciting time . It's not just a celebration for the new parents, but also for the entire family, including grandparents and loved ones.

With that said, being a new parent isn't always an easy road. Especially if the new parent has very opinionated family members , who want to have a say in how the child is raised, things can get tricky to navigate.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a soon-to-be mother refuses to let her stepmom meet her newborn baby once it's born, because the stepmother demands that she be the one to name the child.

The author begins her post by explaining that she's 25, but her father married her stepmother when she was just 17. The author and her stepmother have never really gotten along, and she explains that her stepmom tried to force a relationship with her, and would get mad at the author when she wouldn't call her 'mom'.

And the stepmother's controlling behavior didn't end there. The author describes how the stepmother took things away from her that she had paid for with her own money, and even forced the author to go on a one-week fast because she thought the teen had become 'too heavy'.

The tension between the author and her stepmom caused the author to drift away from her dad over the last few years. And just recently, the father asked the author to meet up for brunch, but she didn't realize that he was going to bring his wife along with him.

They all started talking about the author's pregnancy, and that was when the stepmother came out and bluntly declared that her new baby's name would be 'Amy', the same name as the stepmother's daughter.

The author was taken aback by her stepmother's demand, but she politely replied ‘no’ to the name suggestion, stating that she herself had a few names in mind as the mother of the newborn. The stepmother then became upset, and started to demand why she wasn't being allowed to name her grandchild and that it was 'her right'.

The author corrected her, stating that it was the right of the parents to name their child whatever they wished. The stepmother wouldn't relent, accusing the author of 'taking away her right as a grandparent', always being cruel to her for 'no reason', and never accepting the stepmother as her mom. She then called the author a 'bad parent for projecting that energy onto her unborn child’.

Tired of being berated, the author put her foot down and told her stepmother that she would not be allowed to be near the newborn if she was going to have such a nasty attitude. The stepmother then told the author that she would be a 'horrible mother'.

