Stepdad Destroys $6,000 Piano of 13-Year-Old Girl

Do stepparents ever have the right to break the possessions of their stepkids?

Divorce is never easy , and it is often the children who suffer through this process the most. Not only is their home breaking apart, but down the line, they are likely to need to welcome a new member to their family.

Not every child is going to get along with their step-parent, and they can struggle with issues of authority or accepting the step-parent as a member of the family.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a stepfather destroys his stepdaughter's new piano, and feels justified to do so.

Do stepparents ever have the right to break the possessions of their stepkids?

A Reddit post published on June 28th, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with over 14,000 upvotes and 3,000 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she got remarried over 2 years ago. She has a 13-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, and her daughter Callie's father passed away when she was just 7 years old.

Callie loves playing the piano and loves instrumental music in general. She is very talented, and the author encourages her daughter to play, especially because she feels connected to her late father when she plays. Callie's grandparents bought her a piano that was worth $6,000.

While the entire family encourages Callie to practice and play the piano, the author's new husband thinks that it's ‘a waste of time’ and that she's being ‘distracted from school’. He refuses to attend her plays, refuses to listen to her playing, and if he ever comes home and hears her practicing upstairs, he'll lecture the author and her family members about how she's 'wasting her time'.

After repeated behavior of the new husband not supporting Callie in her piano playing, the author talked to her husband about how her daughter was picking up on his negative feelings towards her playing and that he needed to stop. He became angry again and accused the author of letting Callie get distracted from her grades at school. The author made clear that he needed to stop with his attitude, and he said 'fine'.

Being a stepparent can be tricky to navigate.

When an adult marries into a family that already has children, that step-parent may struggle to navigate how much authority they have in their relationship with their step kids, and what behavior could cross the line.

All seemed to be well, until her husband was recently awakened by Callie playing the piano when it was his day off. He told his wife that either the piano needed to be moved or he would ‘get rid of it himself’. He suggested it be moved to Callie's grandparents’ place, but the author and Callie refused to do so.

Heartbreakingly, the next time the author and Callie left the house, her new husband took the piano to his family's junkyard and had it destroyed into many pieces. The author was furious, and screamed at her husband in front of his family. She ordered him to get the daughter a new piano within 2 days. He began to apologize, stating that he 'acted in a moment of desperation and frustration'.

He then told his wife that it would take his entire savings to get a new piano for his stepdaughter, when he was planning to use it to purchase a new garage. He then also blamed the author for 'ruining his business before it even starts' due to her demand that he buy his stepdaughter a new piano. Her in-laws are urging her to give the author several months to buy a new piano, but she refuses to go back on her word of only offering him two days.

What do you think? Should the author stick to her guns and demand that her husband buy her daughter a new piano after he destroyed it, and not only that, but should she leave him for what is being deemed online as ‘abusive’ behavior? Or is she being unreasonable in expecting him to use his savings to buy a replacement for something he destroyed, especially when he plans to use those savings for a new business?