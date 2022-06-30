Woman Refuses to Tell Estranged Father About Wedding

Gillian Sisley

Should parents always be invited to their child’s wedding, despite any bad history?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQtFx_0gQofJjl00
Photo by Mathilde Langevin on Unsplash

Weddings are something that a lot of people dream about leading up to them. For many brides, they have envisioned their perfect wedding day many times over before.

With that said, not everyone is close to their family members, and that estrangement can at times cause conflicted feelings when a wedding comes around.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a daughter refuses to let her dad know about her upcoming wedding, stating that he once chose a vase over her, and she's never forgiven him for it.

A Reddit post published on June 27th, reported on by Matt Keeley from Newsweek, has gone viral with 12,200 upvotes and 1,000 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her wedding is coming up, and she purposely did not tell her father that she's getting married. She recounts that she has been estranged from her father for some time now, ever since she was a child.

When she was 8 years old, she accidentally broke her stepmother's favorite vase, and her stepmom gave her dad the ultimatum of either choosing her, the wife, or choosing his daughter.

Even as a child, the author thought that this was a ridiculous ultimatum, and she was ‘certain’ that her father would ultimately choose her because they were so close. Instead, her father told her that she was going to her grandmother's, and she's been estranged from him ever since.

Children do not forget their mistreatment at the hands of a parent.

The author goes on to explain that she ended up moving in with her mother full-time, and throughout the years they became incredibly close with one another. The author would actively try to avoid her father. Eventually, contact ended and she was thankful for that because she didn't want to be around him anymore.

With that said, the author got engaged just last week, and she shared the news with her mother and other family members. However, she soon after received a call from her dad congratulating her and trying to set up a family dinner so that he could meet her fiancé.

The author blew him off, and when she realized it was her grandmother who told her father about the engagement, she became quite upset with her grandma. She then got a text from her dad an hour later which shamed her for yelling at the grandmother, and she's now wondering if she was in the wrong for the situation.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to be estranged from her father, considering he chose a vase over her when she was 8 years old? Or should she leave things in the past and try to mend their relationship, especially since she's getting married soon?

