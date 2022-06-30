Uncle Refuses to Take 'Out of Control' Nephew on Vacation

Who is responsible for managing a child’s wild behavior?

There's no “one way” to parent correctly. Depending on the child or a parent’s overall parenting philosophy , the way a child is raised can look different from household to household, and culture to culture.

With that said, despite all of the different parenting styles, most can agree that bad behavior in children is not a favorable outcome to parenting . While some may do the best they can, and have some additional complications with their children's relationship with authority , others may completely neglect to discipline their kids.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which an uncle brings his nephews on vacation, but purposely excludes one nephew who behaves badly, leading to family conflict.

A Reddit post published on June 27th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 19,900 upvotes and 2,700 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he is childless and works a good job, and he also has three nephews in total. The author recently decided to bring his nephews on a vacation to the seaside.

However, right before leaving, the author says that he had all three boys over for the weekend just to get a sense of what a two-week vacation with them would feel like. He explains that they had a great time at first, ordering pizza, watching movies and playing soccer. However, the next morning came with a lot of chaos.

The author woke the kids up and gave them cereal, but his 8-year-old nephew threw the cereal on the floor and said, "I have waffles for breakfast". The author offered that he could have toast and peanut butter or some fruit instead, and the 8-year-old proceeded to yell at the author for not making him waffles.

Past behavior is the best predictor of future behavior.

The same sort of tantrum happened when the author wouldn't let the 8-year-old have cookies for lunch, and instead told him to eat some veggies. The 8-year-old retaliated by cutting up one of the author's shirts. He describes the weekend as ‘a total nightmare’.

When the mother of the 8-year-old arrived to pick up her son, the author told his sister about what had happened and she just said that it was no big deal and her son was 'high-spirited'. The author immediately told her he would no longer be taking the 8-year-old on vacation due to his poor behavior.

The author's parents and some aunts have really been digging into him for treating the children differently, and denying the nephew a vacation trip to the seaside. They claim that it was only one incident of misbehaving, and he shouldn't be punished so severely for that.

What do you think? Is the author being too severe by refusing to take his nephew on vacation after his outbursts on the trial run during the weekend? Or is the author entirely justified to refuse to take his nephew, considering a two-week vacation will probably just look exactly like the trial weekend did?