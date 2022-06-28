Woman Horrified by DNA Paternity Results

Gillian Sisley

Should some secrets be kept in the dark?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRn1H_0gOyR9qW00
Photo by Jeffrey Wegrzyn on Unsplash

It's within our nature as human beings to want to know where we come from. Family and lineage are something that we feel very attached to, which explains the increased popularity of online DNA and lineage tests.

With that said, every family has secrets. And once someone starts to dig into a family's history or DNA, the secrets can become known and expose some very dark realities.

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a young woman does a DNA test and discovers a dark family secret.

Should some secrets be kept in the dark?

A Reddit post published on June 27th, reported on by Samantha Berlin from Newsweek, has gone viral with 18,300 upvotes and close to 900 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her sister has always been intrigued by her lineage, because she doesn’t actually know who her biological father is. In her curiosity, the sister started taking some DNA ancestry tests to try and get some answers.

The author adds that their mother has always admitted that there were two possible men who could be the sister’s biological father. However, her sister was disappointed to not get any hits or results when she did her search. She also tried with her mother’s lineage, but still no results came up.

The author says that her sister’s birthday has always been noteworthy, because there was a record set at the hospital for ‘most babies born in one day’—all of which were girls. This bit of information would ultimately come back to shock the entire family.

A secret becomes exposed.

As the mother reminisced about her daughter’s birth, she recounted to the author that they’d brought in a specialist specifically for the birth, because the sister had shown up as smaller than she should have been on ultrasounds. That said, the mother goes on to say that her daughter was the ‘second-largest baby’ born that day, so the doctors must have made a mistake.

After hearing this, the author got a little suspicious, and took another look at her mother and sister’s DNA results side-by-side. She noticed a discrepancy in how the DNA matched, and when she brought it up, everyone just reasoned that it was because the samples were from two different DNA companies.

However, the sister, also boggled by this information, logged back into her DNA results to find that a new paternal grandparent had been listed. The sister asked her mom which of the two potential biological fathers this paternal grandparent was linked to, but the mom didn’t recognize the name. After some more digging, the author and her family came to the horrifying realization that the sister had been switched at birth. And not only that, but her biological father was a convicted criminal, and her biological mother was his victim, resulting in the sister’s conception.

What would you do if you learned that you were switched at birth, and the family you’ve been raised with isn’t at all linked to you from a biological foundation?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Children# Crime# Parenting# Social Media

Comments / 407

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
85590 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Stepdad Destroys $6,000 Piano of 13-Year-Old Girl

Do stepparents ever have the right to break the possessions of their stepkids?. Divorce is never easy, and it is often the children who suffer through this process the most. Not only is their home breaking apart, but down the line, they are likely to need to welcome a new member to their family.

Read full story
153 comments

Man Refuses to Babysit Children of Sister Ever Again

Should family members offer free childcare to loved ones?. The pandemic came with a lot of challenges, but one of the bigger ones was a lack of access to affordable and available child care for working parents.

Read full story
203 comments

Uncle Refuses to Take 'Out of Control' Nephew on Vacation

Who is responsible for managing a child’s wild behavior?. There's no “one way” to parent correctly. Depending on the child or a parent’s overall parenting philosophy, the way a child is raised can look different from household to household, and culture to culture.

Read full story
154 comments

Man Steals from IVF Treatment Fund, 'It’s Her Problem'

Should married couples be equally invested in doing what it takes to conceive?. Many married couples may ultimately choose down the line to try and get pregnant so that they can start a family. But this doesn't always come easy.

Read full story
177 comments

Woman Refuses to Help Brother Keep Custody of Children

Whose responsibility is it to ensure a parent retains custody of their kids?. Being a parent is an absolutely difficult job, and in some cases, it is too difficult a job for certain parents. When this happens, other family members or CPS may get involved.

Read full story
46 comments

Dad Refuses to Check Clock Himself, Wakes Up New Mom to Ask Time

Being a new parent can be very exciting, but it can also be incredibly exhausting. A newborn has a lot of needs to be tended to, from feedings, to changings, to lots of love and attention.

Read full story
33 comments

Parents Refuse to Treat Children Equally

Is favoritism ever warranted when having children?. Being a parent comes with a lot of responsibility, and anyone who signs up to parent more than one child is doubling that responsibility.

Read full story
56 comments

Father Guilty About Secretly Dating Daughter's Friend

Should a parent ever date a friend of their child?. Dating is not easy. In fact, it's one of the more difficult things about relationships and being a human being. While everyone has the right to date whomever they see fit, there are some unspoken rules about which people may be off-limits to date.

Read full story
141 comments

Woman Horrified that Parents 'Abandoned' Baby for Being Deaf

Is disability ever a valid reason to put a child up for adoption?. Choosing to have a child is no small decision. Before anyone becomes a parent they should consider the responsibilities with the utmost seriousness, and be prepared for things to not quite go as planned.

Read full story
149 comments

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Let Married Couple Be 'Intimate' Together

Who has a say in the intimate activities of a married couple?. While being married isn't exactly the easiest relationship to maintain throughout the years, sometimes the bigger obstacle can be navigating relationships with in-laws.

Read full story
263 comments

Dad Refuses to Attend Birth of First Child to Play Video Game Instead

Is there anything more important to attend than the birth of a baby?. The birth of a child is meant to be an exciting time, however, there are certainly cases where it can become a dramatic or traumatic event, depending on what takes place and the people involved.

Read full story
94 comments

Man Releases Stepdaughter's Indoor Cat Out into the Wild

Pets are amazing creatures because they are loyal and give their owners a lot of joy and happiness. Studies have shown that having a pet reduces stress and increases overall serotonin levels.

Read full story
248 comments

Woman Refuses to Tell Baby Daddy that He's a Father

Does a father have a right to know if he has a child?. While pregnancies are generally planned, that isn't always how things turn out. In some cases, pregnancies are accidental.

Read full story
218 comments

New Mom Refuses to Return to the Office Despite Demands from Boss

Should every new parent be entitled to parental leave?. While having a newborn baby is meant to be an exciting time, it also comes with an exceptional amount of work. From continual diaper changes, to feedings, to lots of crying, new parents adapting to a baby's rigorous lifestyle can be a very draining process, both emotionally and physically.

Read full story

Mom of Stillborn Refuses to Give Nursing Milk to Sister for Newborn Baby

Should anyone ever feel entitled to what another’s body produces?. The arrival of a new baby is meant to be an exciting time for many, however, there can unfortunately be complications along the way that can make it a traumatic experience.

Read full story
282 comments

17-Year-Old Refuses to Join Mom's 'New, Happy Family'

Should blended households ever be forced on a child?. Divorce is not easy, and it's hard on everyone involved. With that said, it can be especially hard for children to navigate the reality that their parents are no longer together.

Read full story
118 comments

Man Refuses to Bring 10-Year-Old on Vacation with Fiancée

The pandemic has affected travel in major ways, and until recently most of the world was shut down. But now, with travel reopening, many are excited to go on vacation. Most use vacations as a time to get away from their everyday life and bond with their loved ones. But what is a person to do when they want to have a child-free vacation, while their partner insists on including the children?

Read full story
123 comments

18-Year-Old Demands Paternity Test from Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend

Should a potential father accept his fate, no questions asked?. Being a parent is a massive responsibility, and people should only create other human beings if they feel entirely prepared to do so, both financially and emotionally.

Read full story
488 comments

Step-Kids Refuse to be Adopted by Stepmom

How much say should children have in their own adoption process?. Blended families are incredibly common in the United States. The US Bureau of Census has found that 16% of all households consist of step families, adopted families, and other blended situations.

Read full story
117 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy