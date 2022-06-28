Dad Refuses to Check Clock Himself, Wakes Up New Mom to Ask Time

At what point should people be more independent?

Being a new parent can be very exciting, but it can also be incredibly exhausting . A newborn has a lot of needs to be tended to , from feedings, to changings, to lots of love and attention.

Most new parents report that one of the biggest adjustments to being a parent is feeling exhausted almost all of the time . Sleep deprivation is a common pain point for many parents who have young children.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a new mother laments about the fact that her husband continually wakes her up from sleeping to ask her what time it is, rather than checking for himself.

A Reddit post published on June 26th, reported on by Shira Li Bartov from Newsweek , has gone viral with 15,800 upvotes and 3,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she and her husband have a newborn child, and several times a week her husband will fully wake her up in the middle of the night to ask her what the time is.

She adds that they both have their phones charging next to them by their beds, so it would be just as easy for her husband to reach over and check his phone without having to wake her up and ask her.

After this happened many times, especially considering that they have a newborn and the author is already sleep-deprived, she confronted her husband and told him to stop waking her up in the middle of the night. He rebutted by saying that she was 'making a big deal out of nothing', but the author feels that it's selfish for him to keep waking her up when he can check the time for himself.

A newborn puts a real strain on a marriage.

As a married couple deals with sleep deprivation—and the additional stress and responsibility of caring for another human being—this can put real pressure on their relationship and cause significant conflict.

The author also adds that they both work full-time jobs while caring for their infant child. Additionally, the author does 100% of the nighttime baby duties because her husband has to commute farther than she does for work.

Her husband argues that she be on 100% of the nightly duties for their infant so that he can get more sleep because he has to head out the door earlier in the morning.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified in demanding that her husband stop waking her up in the middle of the night to ask what time it is, considering he could find out easily for himself? Or does the author need to realize that both she and her husband are sleep deprived, so she should be more helpful to him and just tell him the time so that he doesn't have to check for himself?