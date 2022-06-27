Parents Refuse to Treat Children Equally

Is favoritism ever warranted when having children?

Being a parent comes with a lot of responsibility , and anyone who signs up to parent more than one child is doubling that responsibility.

With that said, while it's understandable that a parent may have more in common with one child over another, it is still a parent's job to treat the children equally .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post and which a young woman describes the harmful effects of her parents favoring her sister over their other children.

A Reddit post published on June 26th, reported on by Leonie Helm from Newsweek , has gone viral with 11,900 upvotes and close to 800 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has a younger sister who plays competitive volleyball, and that their parents are absolutely obsessed with volleyball. The author indicates that this has resulted in herself and her other sibling being overlooked in favor of their sister who plays volleyball.

The author even states that when she was young, her parents did all they could to try and get her interested in volleyball, but she was a ‘theater kid’ and didn't want to play sports. Her sister Amy, on the other hand, got interested in volleyball very quickly, and had a lot of talent for it.

Amy has been in competitive clubs since the 5th grade, and she is now in school with a full-ride scholarship to university. Their parents couldn’t be more proud.

Favoritism is harmful to the health of children.

Experts warn against parents utilizing favoritism when it comes to having multiple children. The child who is not chosen as the favorite will likely suffer from mental health issues down the road, well into adulthood.

The author lists some examples of favoritism such as everyone being forced to go to Amy's volleyball games (when Amy never had to go to the sports games of other siblings), taking Christmas photos in jerseys with Amy's volleyball number on them, and playing videos of Amy's games at every holiday event.

And while the author's youngest sister also plays volleyball, she isn't as talented as Amy was at her age, so their parents treat the youngest siblings' passion as an ‘afterthought’. The author is furious with her parents for treating herself and her youngest sibling as afterthought children, while blatantly favoring Amy over everyone else.

What do you think? Is the author just being sensitive, and a child with a talent like Amy's should be celebrated? Or have the parents made a grave parenting error in this case, and mistreated their other children to the point of toxicity, or even neglect?