Father Guilty About Secretly Dating Daughter's Friend

Should a parent ever date a friend of their child?

Dating is not easy. In fact, it's one of the more difficult things about relationships and being a human being.

While everyone has the right to date whomever they see fit, there are some unspoken rules about which people may be off-limits to date .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father initiates an intimate relationship with his 21-year-old daughter's friend, and is now wracked with guilt for keeping it a secret.

A Reddit post published on June 26th, reported on by Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek , has gone viral with 14,000 upvotes and 3,900 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he has a 21-year-old daughter with several close friends. While he claims that he "generally doesn't take an interest in younger women", he has found one of her friends incredibly attractive and entirely his type.

He didn't have any plans to act on these feelings, but after the friend started texting him with some suggestive content, the father ultimately gave in and started a secret relationship (of sorts) with his daughter's friend.

He also adds that he is divorced, and while he has been seeing someone else for a few months, he doesn't consider this ‘cheating’ because he and the other person he's been seeing have not 'officially' named themselves a couple yet.

A parent's first duty and loyalty should be to their child.

The father goes on to explain that ever since the night he spent with his daughter's friend, he's been absolutely terrified of his daughter finding out about the fling.

He uses the example of a few days ago, when his daughter approached him and said ‘we need to talk’. He was immediately frightened that she had found out the truth, and that his secret was exposed.

He is ultimately scared every time he's around his daughter, hoping to himself that she hasn't found out yet, and he is paranoid about whether or not his relationship with his daughter can survive if she learns the truth about what happened.

What do you think? Should the father tell his daughter about the fling, because she has a right to know? Or should he take the secret to his grave and pray that his daughter never finds out, because if she does their relationship will forever be ruined?