Mother-in-Law Refuses to Let Married Couple Be 'Intimate' Together

Gillian Sisley

Who has a say in the intimate activities of a married couple?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32N1Ys_0gMohx5x00
Photo by RepentAnd SeekChristJesus on Unsplash

While being married isn't exactly the easiest relationship to maintain throughout the years, sometimes the bigger obstacle can be navigating relationships with in-laws.

Science has actually proven that interference from in-laws can be so detrimental to a married couple that it can potentially increase their risk of divorce by 20%.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman blatantly tells her mother-in-law that she wants to be intimate with her husband, resulting in the mother-in-law being angry about this information.

Who has a say in the intimate activities of a married couple?

A Reddit post published on June 23rd, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek, has gone viral with 14,700 upvotes and 1,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she and her husband have had to spend two months apart in different states because of work. The husband came back about 9 days ago, which the author was obviously very happy about. She was hoping they'd be able to spend some alone time together, however, her mother-in-law came over at the exact time he was due to arrive home.

The author was a little annoyed, but she understood that the mother was just excited for her son to be back. The only problem is, the mother-in-law never left. The author expected her mother-in-law to stay with them for a day or two, but instead, she's been there since the moment her son arrived home.

The author clarifies that the mother-in-law lives an hour away, so she insisted on staying with her son and daughter-in-law instead of at a hotel. What was meant to be a day or two visit has now turned into a 9-day visit.

Married couples need to have time alone to themselves.

The author goes on to explain that she and her husband have literally not had any alone time together, because the mother-in-law is very clingy. Whenever the two decide to go out, the mother-in-law follows. And if the mother-in-law doesn't want to go out with them, she'll force one of them to stay with her because if they left without her they would be "bad hosts".

Throughout the stay so far, the couple has dropped some hints that they want the mother-in-law to go home, but she kept telling them that she ‘wanted to spend more time with her son’. Eventually, the author snapped and told her mother-in-law bluntly that she wanted some alone time with the son so that they could be 'intimate and passionate together' (although the author used some crasser language than this).

The mother-in-law yelled back at the author for what she said, but she did eventually leave. With that said, she's now refusing to answer calls from either of the couple, and she is calling her daughter-in-law 'disgusting' and accusing her of having 'no respect' for the mother-in-law, her son, or herself.

What do you think? Was the author completely out of line for telling her mother-in-law to leave so that she could be intimate with her husband? Or did the mother-in-law get exactly what she deserves, considering she refused to give the couple any alone time after being apart for so long?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Children# Parenting# Relationships# Social Media

Comments / 262

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
84282 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Uncle Refuses to Take 'Out of Control' Nephew on Vacation

Who is responsible for managing a child’s wild behavior?. There's no “one way” to parent correctly. Depending on the child or a parent’s overall parenting philosophy, the way a child is raised can look different from household to household, and culture to culture.

Read full story
47 comments

Man Steals from IVF Treatment Fund, 'It’s Her Problem'

Should married couples be equally invested in doing what it takes to conceive?. Many married couples may ultimately choose down the line to try and get pregnant so that they can start a family. But this doesn't always come easy.

Read full story
102 comments

Woman Horrified by DNA Paternity Results

It's within our nature as human beings to want to know where we come from. Family and lineage are something that we feel very attached to, which explains the increased popularity of online DNA and lineage tests.

Read full story
343 comments

Woman Refuses to Help Brother Keep Custody of Children

Whose responsibility is it to ensure a parent retains custody of their kids?. Being a parent is an absolutely difficult job, and in some cases, it is too difficult a job for certain parents. When this happens, other family members or CPS may get involved.

Read full story
39 comments

Dad Refuses to Check Clock Himself, Wakes Up New Mom to Ask Time

Being a new parent can be very exciting, but it can also be incredibly exhausting. A newborn has a lot of needs to be tended to, from feedings, to changings, to lots of love and attention.

Read full story
30 comments

Parents Refuse to Treat Children Equally

Is favoritism ever warranted when having children?. Being a parent comes with a lot of responsibility, and anyone who signs up to parent more than one child is doubling that responsibility.

Read full story
55 comments

Father Guilty About Secretly Dating Daughter's Friend

Should a parent ever date a friend of their child?. Dating is not easy. In fact, it's one of the more difficult things about relationships and being a human being. While everyone has the right to date whomever they see fit, there are some unspoken rules about which people may be off-limits to date.

Read full story
130 comments

Woman Horrified that Parents 'Abandoned' Baby for Being Deaf

Is disability ever a valid reason to put a child up for adoption?. Choosing to have a child is no small decision. Before anyone becomes a parent they should consider the responsibilities with the utmost seriousness, and be prepared for things to not quite go as planned.

Read full story
150 comments

Dad Refuses to Attend Birth of First Child to Play Video Game Instead

Is there anything more important to attend than the birth of a baby?. The birth of a child is meant to be an exciting time, however, there are certainly cases where it can become a dramatic or traumatic event, depending on what takes place and the people involved.

Read full story
94 comments

Man Releases Stepdaughter's Indoor Cat Out into the Wild

Pets are amazing creatures because they are loyal and give their owners a lot of joy and happiness. Studies have shown that having a pet reduces stress and increases overall serotonin levels.

Read full story
252 comments

Woman Refuses to Tell Baby Daddy that He's a Father

Does a father have a right to know if he has a child?. While pregnancies are generally planned, that isn't always how things turn out. In some cases, pregnancies are accidental.

Read full story
218 comments

New Mom Refuses to Return to the Office Despite Demands from Boss

Should every new parent be entitled to parental leave?. While having a newborn baby is meant to be an exciting time, it also comes with an exceptional amount of work. From continual diaper changes, to feedings, to lots of crying, new parents adapting to a baby's rigorous lifestyle can be a very draining process, both emotionally and physically.

Read full story

Mom of Stillborn Refuses to Give Nursing Milk to Sister for Newborn Baby

Should anyone ever feel entitled to what another’s body produces?. The arrival of a new baby is meant to be an exciting time for many, however, there can unfortunately be complications along the way that can make it a traumatic experience.

Read full story
265 comments

17-Year-Old Refuses to Join Mom's 'New, Happy Family'

Should blended households ever be forced on a child?. Divorce is not easy, and it's hard on everyone involved. With that said, it can be especially hard for children to navigate the reality that their parents are no longer together.

Read full story
118 comments

Man Refuses to Bring 10-Year-Old on Vacation with Fiancée

The pandemic has affected travel in major ways, and until recently most of the world was shut down. But now, with travel reopening, many are excited to go on vacation. Most use vacations as a time to get away from their everyday life and bond with their loved ones. But what is a person to do when they want to have a child-free vacation, while their partner insists on including the children?

Read full story
123 comments

18-Year-Old Demands Paternity Test from Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend

Should a potential father accept his fate, no questions asked?. Being a parent is a massive responsibility, and people should only create other human beings if they feel entirely prepared to do so, both financially and emotionally.

Read full story
487 comments

Step-Kids Refuse to be Adopted by Stepmom

How much say should children have in their own adoption process?. Blended families are incredibly common in the United States. The US Bureau of Census has found that 16% of all households consist of step families, adopted families, and other blended situations.

Read full story
119 comments

Woman Refuses to Name Baby After Late Wife and Child of Husband

Is it ever inappropriate to honor another person’s memory by naming a baby?. Losing a loved one is absolutely devastating, and can leave a lasting impression on those who have been left behind.

Read full story
122 comments

Mom Offers to Hire Babysitter for $1.36 Per Hour

What is a parent to do when they can’t afford childcare?. Childcare has been more and more difficult to access, and the pandemic played a big role in that. Many parents reported that they simply could not afford childcare anymore, or there weren't spots available during the height of the pandemic.

Read full story
253 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy