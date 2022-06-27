Mother-in-Law Refuses to Let Married Couple Be 'Intimate' Together

Who has a say in the intimate activities of a married couple?

While being married isn't exactly the easiest relationship to maintain throughout the years, sometimes the bigger obstacle can be navigating relationships with in-laws .

Science has actually proven that interference from in-laws can be so detrimental to a married couple that it can potentially increase their risk of divorce by 20% .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman blatantly tells her mother-in-law that she wants to be intimate with her husband, resulting in the mother-in-law being angry about this information.

A Reddit post published on June 23rd, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with 14,700 upvotes and 1,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she and her husband have had to spend two months apart in different states because of work. The husband came back about 9 days ago, which the author was obviously very happy about. She was hoping they'd be able to spend some alone time together, however, her mother-in-law came over at the exact time he was due to arrive home.

The author was a little annoyed, but she understood that the mother was just excited for her son to be back. The only problem is, the mother-in-law never left. The author expected her mother-in-law to stay with them for a day or two, but instead, she's been there since the moment her son arrived home.

The author clarifies that the mother-in-law lives an hour away, so she insisted on staying with her son and daughter-in-law instead of at a hotel. What was meant to be a day or two visit has now turned into a 9-day visit.

Married couples need to have time alone to themselves.

The author goes on to explain that she and her husband have literally not had any alone time together, because the mother-in-law is very clingy. Whenever the two decide to go out, the mother-in-law follows. And if the mother-in-law doesn't want to go out with them, she'll force one of them to stay with her because if they left without her they would be "bad hosts".

Throughout the stay so far, the couple has dropped some hints that they want the mother-in-law to go home, but she kept telling them that she ‘wanted to spend more time with her son’. Eventually, the author snapped and told her mother-in-law bluntly that she wanted some alone time with the son so that they could be 'intimate and passionate together' (although the author used some crasser language than this).

The mother-in-law yelled back at the author for what she said, but she did eventually leave. With that said, she's now refusing to answer calls from either of the couple, and she is calling her daughter-in-law 'disgusting' and accusing her of having 'no respect' for the mother-in-law, her son, or herself.

What do you think? Was the author completely out of line for telling her mother-in-law to leave so that she could be intimate with her husband? Or did the mother-in-law get exactly what she deserves, considering she refused to give the couple any alone time after being apart for so long?