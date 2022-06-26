Dad Refuses to Attend Birth of First Child to Play Video Game Instead

Is there anything more important to attend than the birth of a baby?

The birth of a child is meant to be an exciting time , however, there are certainly cases where it can become a dramatic or traumatic event, depending on what takes place and the people involved.

Most parents will recall that the birth of a baby was one of the most memorable and happiest days of their lives. And for the same people, they can't imagine ever missing that moment.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man willingly plans to miss the birth of his first child to play World of Warcraft instead.

A Reddit post published on June 17th, has gone viral with 10,400 upvotes and 1,700 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she believes her husband has a severe video game addiction, and a recent fight they had is the result of that conclusion.

She explains that her husband became incredibly upset after learning that the birth date of their first child was set to conflict with an online raid he was planning to attend for the game World of Warcraft.

The author goes on to explain that she doesn't want to be a controlling wife and she wants her husband to be happy, but for the last few years, things have gotten very difficult. Just recently, the doctor advised that the author goes to the hospital on Monday because she is close to delivering their first child together. When she told her husband about this, she didn’t get the response from him that she was expecting.

Video game addiction is becoming an increasingly severe issue around the world.

The World Health Organization now recognizes video game addiction as a mental health condition . When a person is diagnosed with a video game addiction, it means that their gaming behavior must be significant enough to impact areas of their life, including responsibilities and personal relationships.

Rather than celebrating the fact that this new milestone is about to happen, the author's husband instead became incredibly agitated because he is set to participate in some online events on Tuesday and Thursday. He essentially urged his wife to hope that the baby would be born next week instead.

The author is incredibly upset by the way her husband has reacted to the news that their child is going to be born soon. She is especially concerned that her husband will actually choose the raid over witnessing the birth of their first child.

What do you think? Is the author absolutely justified in being concerned about her husband's behavior, and potentially talking to him about his video game addiction? Or should the husband be able to make his own decision of whether or not he wants to attend an online event or be present for the birth of his first child?