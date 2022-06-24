Mom of Stillborn Refuses to Give Nursing Milk to Sister for Newborn Baby

Should anyone ever feel entitled to what another’s body produces?

The arrival of a new baby is meant to be an exciting time for many, however, there can unfortunately be complications along the way that can make it a traumatic experience.

Whether the delivery itself goes off the rails, or even if the newborn unfortunately does not survive the birth, this sort of incident can leave a real psychological toll on those involved .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman demands that her sister give her her nursing milk, even though it causes the sister emotional distress in the wake of her stillborn baby’s birth.

A Reddit post published on June 21st, reported on by Anders Anglesey from Newsweek , has gone viral with 20,600 upvotes and 2,200 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she recently gave birth to a stillborn child 5 weeks ago, and is still recovering from the trauma of that incident. Her sister also gave birth just one week ago.

The author goes on to explain that she was advised by doctors that she should pump for 3 weeks after the stillbirth so that she could prevent any problems in her body, and then stop pumping, otherwise she would keep producing milk.

With that said, due to the formula shortage, the author has been pumping for 5 weeks now and has been giving the milk to her sister to bridge the gap of the shortage. Now that there's more formula in stock, and the sister has been able to buy some, the author told her that she was going to stop pumping.

Delivering a stillbirth child is an incredibly traumatic experience.

According to the CDC, it's estimated that there were over 24,000 stillbirths that took place in the US in 2014.

Though the author informed her sister that she would no longer be giving her nursing milk, the sister claimed that her son was having stomach problems from the formula, and asked the author to continue pumping anyway. The author told her very clearly that she couldn't emotionally handle doing it anymore.

However, the sister did not take this news well. She accused the author of being 'selfish' because the sister already has to feed her son by bottle. This sister even went as far as suggesting that the author ‘nurse the son with daily feedings at least’.

Their mother is trying to pressure the author into helping her sister out, while the author's husband says that the sister is ‘way out of line’. She's now wondering if she is in the wrong for wanting to stop pumping.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to stop, and the sister should be grateful for the 5 weeks of free nursing milk that she got, to begin with? Or is the author indeed being selfish, and should continue to pump for her sister, even if it is causing her emotional distress in the aftermath of her stillborn child?