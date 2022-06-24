Man Refuses to Bring 10-Year-Old on Vacation with Fiancée

Gillian Sisley

Should children be left at home for vacations?

Photo by Xavier Mouton Photographie on Unsplash

The pandemic has affected travel in major ways, and until recently most of the world was shut down. But now, with travel reopening, many are excited to go on vacation.

Most use vacations as a time to get away from their everyday life and bond with their loved ones. But what is a person to do when they want to have a child-free vacation, while their partner insists on including the children?

This reality was highlighted in a recent online post in which a man planned a vacation with his fiancee, and he accuses her of 'ruining it' when she asks to bring her 10-year-old son along as well.

A Reddit post published on June 21st, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, has gone viral with 11,900 upvotes and 3,700 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he's marrying his fiancee soon, but clarifies that she will bring his stepson with them everywhere they go.

He indicates that this is an inconvenience, and so they've been going out less and less. He adds that it's been about a month since they've gone out, so the author arranged a trip to the beach for the weekend.

However, the night before the trip, the fiancee went to the author and told her that her ex was sick and he couldn't take the 10-year-old for the weekend. She asked if they could bring her son with them on the beach vacation.

Are there cases when children should be left at home?

The author immediately became upset and told her not to bother because 'the trip was canceled'. The fiancee was shocked by this response, and he told her that she had 'successfully ruined yet another opportunity for them to have quality, alone time together'.

The author ended up spending the weekend with his guy friends instead, and his fiancée is incredibly upset with him about it. She says he could have just agreed to let the 10-year-old come with them.

What do you think? Is the author justified in being upset that his fiancee ruined their vacation away by trying to bring her son with them because she didn't have a childcare option? Or is the author's behavior concerning, considering he's about to become a stepfather and seems completely inconvenienced by his stepson's existence?

