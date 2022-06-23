18-Year-Old Demands Paternity Test from Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend

Gillian Sisley

Should a potential father accept his fate, no questions asked?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xM2yo_0gJzqBQ800
Photo by Neal E. Johnson on Unsplash

Being a parent is a massive responsibility, and people should only create other human beings if they feel entirely prepared to do so, both financially and emotionally.

With that said, accidental pregnancies do happen, including among teenagers. When this is the case, the two parties involved have to decide whether or not they want to continue with the pregnancy.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which an 18-year-old boy's ex-girlfriend shows up at his house 8 months pregnant, claiming the child is his.

Should a potential father accept his fate, no questions asked?

A Reddit post published on June 21st, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek, has gone viral with 15,300 upvotes and 1,800 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has an 18-year-old son who broke up with his 'needy and manipulative' girlfriend close to a year ago. She details that the girlfriend broke her son's heart after he found out that she had been cheating on him.

She also adds that he spent a lot of money on his girlfriend during their relationship, with the girlfriend even persuading the 18-year-old to let her take one of his credit cards and use it as she pleased.

Recently, the ex-girlfriend showed up at the 18-year-old's house, visibly pregnant. The ex claimed that the author's son was the father of the child, and as soon as the author witnessed this exchange she stated that her son would not be putting any time or money into the pregnancy until she could prove with a paternity test that he was the father.

The author also adds that her own daughter is friends with the ex-girlfriend, and currently lives with her. The author’s daughter knew about the pregnancy, but didn't tell anyone about it.

Should someone ever ask for a paternity test?

While it's agreed that it can be incredibly offensive to ask for a paternity test on a child, experts do advise that if there is any legitimate doubt as to whether the child belongs to the supposed father, it is wise to get a paternity test done.

Though the author says her son was completely ‘willing and able to do his part’ as soon as he was told he was the father, when his mother asked for a paternity test, he backed her up and agreed it was a good idea.

The author's daughter, who lives with the ex-girlfriend and is friends with her, was horrified by her mother's comment and accused her of 'encouraging her son to be a deadbeat father'. The ex-girlfriend then started to cry saying ‘you always assume the worst in me’, and that she'd gone through the last 8 months of pregnancy alone and the least they could do was ‘ensure that she'd be taken care of’ for the betterment of the 18-year-old's child.

What do you think? Was the author in the wrong for bringing up the need for a paternity test, considering the ex-girlfriend's history of cheating? Or was her request just cruel and offensive, and she should just let her son accept his fate, even if there's a risk that he's not the father?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pregnancy# Parents# Children# Parenting# Social Media

Comments / 473

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
82662 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Check Clock Himself, Wakes Up New Mom to Ask Time

Being a new parent can be very exciting, but it can also be incredibly exhausting. A newborn has a lot of needs to be tended to, from feedings, to changings, to lots of love and attention.

Read full story
5 comments

Parents Refuse to Treat Children Equally

Is favoritism ever warranted when having children?. Being a parent comes with a lot of responsibility, and anyone who signs up to parent more than one child is doubling that responsibility.

Read full story
48 comments

Father Guilty About Secretly Dating Daughter's Friend

Should a parent ever date a friend of their child?. Dating is not easy. In fact, it's one of the more difficult things about relationships and being a human being. While everyone has the right to date whomever they see fit, there are some unspoken rules about which people may be off-limits to date.

Read full story
98 comments

Woman Horrified that Parents 'Abandoned' Baby for Being Deaf

Is disability ever a valid reason to put a child up for adoption?. Choosing to have a child is no small decision. Before anyone becomes a parent they should consider the responsibilities with the utmost seriousness, and be prepared for things to not quite go as planned.

Read full story
122 comments

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Let Married Couple Be 'Intimate' Together

Who has a say in the intimate activities of a married couple?. While being married isn't exactly the easiest relationship to maintain throughout the years, sometimes the bigger obstacle can be navigating relationships with in-laws.

Read full story
228 comments

Dad Refuses to Attend Birth of First Child to Play Video Game Instead

Is there anything more important to attend than the birth of a baby?. The birth of a child is meant to be an exciting time, however, there are certainly cases where it can become a dramatic or traumatic event, depending on what takes place and the people involved.

Read full story
88 comments

Man Releases Stepdaughter's Indoor Cat Out into the Wild

Pets are amazing creatures because they are loyal and give their owners a lot of joy and happiness. Studies have shown that having a pet reduces stress and increases overall serotonin levels.

Read full story
229 comments

Woman Refuses to Tell Baby Daddy that He's a Father

Does a father have a right to know if he has a child?. While pregnancies are generally planned, that isn't always how things turn out. In some cases, pregnancies are accidental.

Read full story
215 comments

New Mom Refuses to Return to the Office Despite Demands from Boss

Should every new parent be entitled to parental leave?. While having a newborn baby is meant to be an exciting time, it also comes with an exceptional amount of work. From continual diaper changes, to feedings, to lots of crying, new parents adapting to a baby's rigorous lifestyle can be a very draining process, both emotionally and physically.

Read full story

Mom of Stillborn Refuses to Give Nursing Milk to Sister for Newborn Baby

Should anyone ever feel entitled to what another’s body produces?. The arrival of a new baby is meant to be an exciting time for many, however, there can unfortunately be complications along the way that can make it a traumatic experience.

Read full story
255 comments

17-Year-Old Refuses to Join Mom's 'New, Happy Family'

Should blended households ever be forced on a child?. Divorce is not easy, and it's hard on everyone involved. With that said, it can be especially hard for children to navigate the reality that their parents are no longer together.

Read full story
118 comments

Man Refuses to Bring 10-Year-Old on Vacation with Fiancée

The pandemic has affected travel in major ways, and until recently most of the world was shut down. But now, with travel reopening, many are excited to go on vacation. Most use vacations as a time to get away from their everyday life and bond with their loved ones. But what is a person to do when they want to have a child-free vacation, while their partner insists on including the children?

Read full story
123 comments

Step-Kids Refuse to be Adopted by Stepmom

How much say should children have in their own adoption process?. Blended families are incredibly common in the United States. The US Bureau of Census has found that 16% of all households consist of step families, adopted families, and other blended situations.

Read full story
119 comments

Woman Refuses to Name Baby After Late Wife and Child of Husband

Is it ever inappropriate to honor another person’s memory by naming a baby?. Losing a loved one is absolutely devastating, and can leave a lasting impression on those who have been left behind.

Read full story
116 comments

Mom Offers to Hire Babysitter for $1.36 Per Hour

What is a parent to do when they can’t afford childcare?. Childcare has been more and more difficult to access, and the pandemic played a big role in that. Many parents reported that they simply could not afford childcare anymore, or there weren't spots available during the height of the pandemic.

Read full story
253 comments

Man Refuses to Give Inheritance to Sisters Over Wife

Life can be unpredictable, and unfortunately, sometimes that means that people can pass without any warning or notice. In these situations, it's not uncommon for the deceased to have a will indicating to whom they wish to leave their belongings and possessions.

Read full story
111 comments

Mom Refuses to Let Baby Visit Chain-Smoking Grandmother

Are some homes simply not safe enough for children?. A parent's responsibility is to ensure that their child is raised in a safe and secure environment. This means removing any dangers or potentially harmful situations.

Read full story
101 comments

'Selfish' Woman Refuses to Babysit Nieces for Sister-in-Law

Are family members required to provide free childcare services?. The pandemic caused a lot of issues in the economy, and one of the bigger ones was limiting the amount of access to affordable childcare. Many parents reported that childcare prices became too expensive during the pandemic, or finding a place to put their child was next to impossible.

Read full story
208 comments

Woman Refuses to Pay for Sister's IVF Procedures After $30K in Donations

Should family always help each other out, no matter the cost?. Raising children is an incredibly costly endeavor. The average cost of raising a kid in the US to age 17 is $233,000.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy