18-Year-Old Demands Paternity Test from Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend

Should a potential father accept his fate, no questions asked?

Being a parent is a massive responsibility , and people should only create other human beings if they feel entirely prepared to do so, both financially and emotionally .

With that said, accidental pregnancies do happen, including among teenagers . When this is the case, the two parties involved have to decide whether or not they want to continue with the pregnancy.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which an 18-year-old boy's ex-girlfriend shows up at his house 8 months pregnant, claiming the child is his.

A Reddit post published on June 21st, reported on by Ashley Gale from Newsweek , has gone viral with 15,300 upvotes and 1,800 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has an 18-year-old son who broke up with his 'needy and manipulative' girlfriend close to a year ago. She details that the girlfriend broke her son's heart after he found out that she had been cheating on him.

She also adds that he spent a lot of money on his girlfriend during their relationship, with the girlfriend even persuading the 18-year-old to let her take one of his credit cards and use it as she pleased.

Recently, the ex-girlfriend showed up at the 18-year-old's house, visibly pregnant. The ex claimed that the author's son was the father of the child, and as soon as the author witnessed this exchange she stated that her son would not be putting any time or money into the pregnancy until she could prove with a paternity test that he was the father.

The author also adds that her own daughter is friends with the ex-girlfriend, and currently lives with her. The author’s daughter knew about the pregnancy, but didn't tell anyone about it.

Should someone ever ask for a paternity test?

While it's agreed that it can be incredibly offensive to ask for a paternity test on a child, experts do advise that if there is any legitimate doubt as to whether the child belongs to the supposed father, it is wise to get a paternity test done.

Though the author says her son was completely ‘willing and able to do his part’ as soon as he was told he was the father, when his mother asked for a paternity test, he backed her up and agreed it was a good idea.

The author's daughter, who lives with the ex-girlfriend and is friends with her, was horrified by her mother's comment and accused her of 'encouraging her son to be a deadbeat father'. The ex-girlfriend then started to cry saying ‘you always assume the worst in me’, and that she'd gone through the last 8 months of pregnancy alone and the least they could do was ‘ensure that she'd be taken care of’ for the betterment of the 18-year-old's child.

What do you think? Was the author in the wrong for bringing up the need for a paternity test, considering the ex-girlfriend's history of cheating? Or was her request just cruel and offensive, and she should just let her son accept his fate, even if there's a risk that he's not the father?