Step-Kids Refuse to be Adopted by Stepmom

Gillian Sisley

How much say should children have in their own adoption process?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJh2j_0gJqPvlI00
Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Blended families are incredibly common in the United States. The US Bureau of Census has found that 16% of all households consist of step families, adopted families, and other blended situations.

With that said, combining households isn't always straightforward. In some cases, stepchildren may not be accepting of their step-parent, or other tensions can arise when two households are trying to become one.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a husband does not disclose to his new wife that his children do not want to be adopted by her, resulting in major conflict when she finds out the truth.

How much say should children have in their own adoption process?

A Reddit post published on June 19th, reported on by Anders Anglesey from Newsweek, has gone viral with 6,300 upvotes and 1,600 comments.

The author begins his posts by unfortunately explaining that his first wife passed away 6 years ago when his three children were only 3, 5, and 6. He went on to remarry just 18 months ago.

He also adds that his new wife has brought up the possibility of potentially adopting his children down the road, however, after talking to his kids they made it clear that they weren't interested in that prospect. They didn't want their late mother's name to no longer be on documents. They only communicated their feelings to their father, rather than their stepmom.

The author states that he eventually ended up talking to his new wife about it, and told her that the answer was going to be no, without disclosing what his children had said, and they discussed it for some time. She was clearly upset, but she didn't push the issue.

With that said, just several weeks later the new wife's parents started asking her about whether or not she would adopt the kids. They expressed how they thought everyone got along well, and that it would be a sweet gift to everyone for the adoption to go through. The author made it clear that this wasn't something they were going to move forward with.

The loss of a parent is an incredibly traumatic experience.

Losing a parent at a young age is very traumatic to a child. This can result in mental health struggles down the line, well into adulthood, as they try to navigate the passing of one of the most influential people in their lives.

The new wife's parents, unsatisfied with their son-in-law's answer, went and directly asked the children why the adoption wouldn't take place. The author's youngest child answered honestly and just said they didn't want to be adopted by their stepmom because of the memory of their mother.

This information eventually got back to the author's new wife, and she was mad at him for not telling her that it was the children who didn't want the adoption to move forward. She was angry that she ‘wasn't given the chance to try and see if there was another way to make the adoption happen’ that would make everyone happy. The author explained to her that he didn't feel it was appropriate to try and find a way around the children's decision.

The author ultimately states that her thinking that they could talk the children into the adoption is one of the biggest reasons he never told her that they weren't interested, to begin with. He believes that she wants to 'fix the situation', while he himself feels that there's nothing to fix. His children are entitled to feel the way they do.

What do you think? Was the author justified in not telling his new wife explicitly that his children didn't want to be adopted by her? Or should he have communicated all of the details to her, even if it would have hurt her feelings?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Children# Adoption# Parents# Parenting# Social Media

Comments / 100

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
81075 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Tell Baby Daddy that He's a Father

Does a father have a right to know if he has a child?. While pregnancies are generally planned, that isn't always how things turn out. In some cases, pregnancies are accidental.

Read full story
16 comments

New Mom Refuses to Return to the Office Despite Demands from Boss

Should every new parent be entitled to parental leave?. While having a newborn baby is meant to be an exciting time, it also comes with an exceptional amount of work. From continual diaper changes, to feedings, to lots of crying, new parents adapting to a baby's rigorous lifestyle can be a very draining process, both emotionally and physically.

Read full story

Mom of Stillborn Refuses to Give Nursing Milk to Sister for Newborn Baby

Should anyone ever feel entitled to what another’s body produces?. The arrival of a new baby is meant to be an exciting time for many, however, there can unfortunately be complications along the way that can make it a traumatic experience.

Read full story
98 comments

17-Year-Old Refuses to Join Mom's 'New, Happy Family'

Should blended households ever be forced on a child?. Divorce is not easy, and it's hard on everyone involved. With that said, it can be especially hard for children to navigate the reality that their parents are no longer together.

Read full story
67 comments

Man Refuses to Bring 10-Year-Old on Vacation with Fiancée

The pandemic has affected travel in major ways, and until recently most of the world was shut down. But now, with travel reopening, many are excited to go on vacation. Most use vacations as a time to get away from their everyday life and bond with their loved ones. But what is a person to do when they want to have a child-free vacation, while their partner insists on including the children?

Read full story
82 comments

18-Year-Old Demands Paternity Test from Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend

Should a potential father accept his fate, no questions asked?. Being a parent is a massive responsibility, and people should only create other human beings if they feel entirely prepared to do so, both financially and emotionally.

Read full story
383 comments

Woman Refuses to Name Baby After Late Wife and Child of Husband

Is it ever inappropriate to honor another person’s memory by naming a baby?. Losing a loved one is absolutely devastating, and can leave a lasting impression on those who have been left behind.

Read full story
103 comments

Mom Offers to Hire Babysitter for $1.36 Per Hour

What is a parent to do when they can’t afford childcare?. Childcare has been more and more difficult to access, and the pandemic played a big role in that. Many parents reported that they simply could not afford childcare anymore, or there weren't spots available during the height of the pandemic.

Read full story
253 comments

Man Refuses to Give Inheritance to Sisters Over Wife

Life can be unpredictable, and unfortunately, sometimes that means that people can pass without any warning or notice. In these situations, it's not uncommon for the deceased to have a will indicating to whom they wish to leave their belongings and possessions.

Read full story
109 comments

Mom Refuses to Let Baby Visit Chain-Smoking Grandmother

Are some homes simply not safe enough for children?. A parent's responsibility is to ensure that their child is raised in a safe and secure environment. This means removing any dangers or potentially harmful situations.

Read full story
101 comments

'Selfish' Woman Refuses to Babysit Nieces for Sister-in-Law

Are family members required to provide free childcare services?. The pandemic caused a lot of issues in the economy, and one of the bigger ones was limiting the amount of access to affordable childcare. Many parents reported that childcare prices became too expensive during the pandemic, or finding a place to put their child was next to impossible.

Read full story
207 comments

Woman Refuses to Pay for Sister's IVF Procedures After $30K in Donations

Should family always help each other out, no matter the cost?. Raising children is an incredibly costly endeavor. The average cost of raising a kid in the US to age 17 is $233,000.

Read full story
37 comments

Father Gifts Heirloom Necklace to New Daughter, Not Late Wife's Daughter

Should some heirlooms stay within blood-related families?. Losing a loved one could be one of the most traumatic things that a person ever goes through. And with over 3.4 million people passing away in the US every year, this is unfortunately a situation that many are familiar with.

Read full story
134 comments

Dad of 3 Decides He 'Doesn't Want to be a Father Anymore'

Are stepparents responsible for funding their stepchildren’s lives?. Integrating into a new family as a step-parent can be an incredibly tricky process. This can be especially difficult if the children are not in support of the new step-parent joining their life, and rebel at the idea.

Read full story
878 comments

Woman Refuses to Allow 'Bully' Niece to Join on Vacation

Is it ever justifiable to exclude a family member from a vacation?. After many years of the pandemic affecting travel plans around the world, things are finally opening up again and people are able to travel more comfortably.

Read full story
159 comments

Mother Refuses to Give Nursing Milk to Desperate Neighbor

Should anyone feel entitled to something produced by someone else’s body?. There are a lot of changes that take place when a person has a baby. For the person who has given birth, one of the most notable changes is that they are now producing milk to be able to nurse their child.

Read full story
260 comments

17-Year-Old Lashes Out at 'Frugal' Stepfather

It's tough on a child when their parents separate, and can lead to a lot of feelings of rejection, isolation, as well as other mental health struggles. These realities can be even more difficult for a teenager. Biologically, teenagers are in an extreme spot of change and growth, resulting in emotional fluctuations, rising hormones, and learning to navigate more adult responsibilities.

Read full story
26 comments

Man Refuses to Name Baby After Wife's Late Husband

The birth of a baby is meant to be an exciting time, however, there can be a lot of family politics and other issues that can get in the way and dampen the joy of the situation.

Read full story
81 comments

Stepmom Refuses to Be 'Told What to Do' by 16-Year-Old

Should children have a say in what a parent can and cannot do?. Divorce is never easy. It can leave a lasting and traumatic psychological effect on those involved, especially if there are children.

Read full story
164 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy