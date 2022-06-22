Woman Refuses to Name Baby After Late Wife and Child of Husband

Is it ever inappropriate to honor another person’s memory by naming a baby?

Losing a loved one is absolutely devastating , and can leave a lasting impression on those who have been left behind.

With that said, there are many who choose to honor the memory of a loved one by naming future generations in the family after that person.

But what is a person to do when this tradition doesn't feel right? This reality was highlighted in a recent online post in which a man wants to name his unborn child after his deceased wife and kid who passed away in a car accident.

Is it ever inappropriate to honor another person’s memory by naming a baby?

A Reddit post published on June 18th, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek , has gone viral with 12,500 upvotes and 2,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is currently pregnant, and she is her husband's second wife. 10 years ago, the author's first wife and unborn child passed away in a car accident. Though John wasn't involved in the accident, he blamed himself for their passing because he was working at the time. John has been in therapy since the accident, because it was very traumatic for him. He still talks about his late wife and has pictures of her in the house.

With that said, the author found out 5 months ago that she was pregnant with a girl, and she's very excited about it. She and John have been throwing around baby names, not quite landing on one. That was when John announced that he ‘finally knew’ what he wanted to name their child, and he stated that the first name would be Isabel and the middle name would be Rose.

The author was taken aback, because Isabel was the name of her husband's first wife, while Rose was going to be the name of his unborn child who passed away in the accident a decade ago. He’d never mentioned wanting to honor them in such a way before.

Is it possible to go too far by honoring someone's memory?

The author stated that she wasn't comfortable naming their child Isabel Rose because it would feel like they were trying to replace her husband's late wife and unborn child. He kept trying to convince her to do it, saying that it would be like his late family could ‘live again through their daughter’, but the author stated that she just wanted their daughter to be her own person, rather than the representative for two deceased people her father loved dearly.

John then lashed out at the author for voicing how she felt, and accused her of trying to act as if his first wife and unborn child ‘had never existed’. She insisted that it wasn't true that she was trying to do that at all.

Since refusing, the family of John's late wife, Isabel, have started messaging the author on Facebook ‘begging’ her to name her daughter after their deceased loved one. This has resulted in the author wondering whether or not she's in the wrong for saying ‘no’, and feeling uncomfortable about the situation.

What do you think? Is the author being cruel by not entertaining her husband's request, and naming her daughter after his deceased loved ones? Or does she have a valid point in that she wants her daughter to be her own person, rather than someone carrying the burden and memory of two people who have passed?