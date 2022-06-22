Mom Offers to Hire Babysitter for $1.36 Per Hour

What is a parent to do when they can’t afford childcare?

Childcare has been more and more difficult to access , and the pandemic played a big role in that. Many parents reported that they simply could not afford childcare anymore , or there weren't spots available during the height of the pandemic.

While childcare is expensive, it is still the job of a parent to find adequate childcare and ensure that someone is available to look after their children. Some parents have had to rely on family members to bridge the gap between inaccessible childcare, but this is generally not an effective long-term solution.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother offers to pay a babysitter a rate that is far below what is considered common, and is blasted for it online.

A Reddit post published on June 18th, reported on by Rebecca Flood from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,600 upvotes and close to 800 comments.

The author of the post published it under the Reddit thread "Choosing Beggars", and it is a screenshot of a conversation between the author and a potential client.

The post outlines that the parent needs new babysitters for their daughter, and that the shifts will be 3 days a week starting at 12:00 p.m. until 11:15 p.m. . It states that the pay is $15 a day, or $45 per week, or $90 bi-weekly. The parent indicates that this is due to the rising cost of gas, so she can only afford so much.

She adds that her daughter is a 6-year-old who likes to be active, but also that she takes medication twice a day. Thus the babysitter not only is looking after a child, but is also responsible for her unique medical needs. It is also indicated that the babysitter will be interviewed and must offer two references of former babysitting experience.

Childcare is not cheap.

Having children is not cheap in any way, and one of the biggest expenses for most parents is paying for childcare. The reality is that costs are just increasing, and they're not likely to go down again.

According to data, the average cost of a babysitter in the US is around $15 an hour. Rates can vary depending on agreements.

Based on the statistic above, this is one of the biggest reasons why people are calling this parent out for her request. She is offering $15 a day for 12 hours of work, which comes out to $1.36 per hour, when the average going rate for babysitting is $15 per hour.

What do you think? Is this parent out of her mind for expecting to find a quality babysitter to attend to her child with medical needs for only $1.36 per hour? Or is it understandable that times are tough, and so she can only afford so much?