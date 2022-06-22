Man Refuses to Give Inheritance to Sisters Over Wife

Who is entitled to the inheritance of another?

Life can be unpredictable, and unfortunately, sometimes that means that people can pass without any warning or notice. In these situations, it's not uncommon for the deceased to have a will indicating to whom they wish to leave their belongings and possessions.

With that said, for most married couples, the spouse is the default to inherit any possessions or life insurance linked to the person who has passed. But what if someone who is not a person's spouse feels entitled to their inheritance instead?

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which the author's sisters are furious that he has replaced them as the beneficiaries in his will with his wife.

The author begins his post by explaining that he was engaged at 24 when his fiancee cheated on him and broke his heart. At the time he was so heartbroken that he swore off ever having another romantic relationship again, and changed his will to have everything he owned left to his sisters and their children.

Though he didn't need to mention this to anyone, the author explains that at a New Year's Eve party he let it slip to his family that he had made this decision. Not long after letting it slip, the author developed cancer, which he would spend many years fighting. It was during his treatments that he met his now-wife, Anna, while they were both being treated for cancer.

With that said, the author states that his family has always been very unwelcoming to Anna, and he could never quite figure out why. However, the reason has recently come to light. One of his sisters recently came to him and asked if he wanted to ‘weigh in’ on whether or not her eldest child was going to college. He was confused as to why she would ask him that, and that was when she said that ‘he was going to be the one paying for it’.

When the author asked for further clarification of why she expected him to pay for her child's further education, she mentioned the information about his will that he let slip 15 years ago at the New Year's Eve party.

The author then laughed, telling her that he was 24 and heartbroken, and that she and her husband were well off enough that they should be able to support their own child's education. The author's sister then went off about how his wife Anna was ‘stealing his money away from the family’, and how now the nieces and nephews have ‘no support’, as his inheritance should be going to them. The author made sure to clarify that his wife would indeed inherit any of his belongings when he passed away.

The author's sister is now no longer talking to him, while the other is claiming that he 'led them on for 15 years' because he once mentioned that he was leaving everything he owned to them in his will.

What do you think? Is the author entirely justified to leave all of his possessions and fortune to his wife, in the case that he passed away? Or should he stand by a decision he made 15 years ago, when he swore he would never fall in love again and thus would leave everything he owned to his sisters?