Mom Refuses to Let Baby Visit Chain-Smoking Grandmother

Gillian Sisley

Are some homes simply not safe enough for children?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RojLq_0gHfcmF500
Photo by Ravi Patel on Unsplash

A parent's responsibility is to ensure that their child is raised in a safe and secure environment. This means removing any dangers or potentially harmful situations.

With that said, some households can be considered unhygienic or not fit for children based on cleanliness or addiction issues. In these cases, it is often debated whether or not that sort of household is safe enough for a child to remain in.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother refuses to allow her baby around the child's grandmother, due to an excessive smoking habit.

A Reddit post published on June 17th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, has gone viral with 10,400 upvotes and 1,800 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she is currently pregnant, and her mother is very excited to be a grandmother. The author's mom has been talking about having a grandchild non-stop since the pregnancy was first announced.

With that said, the author has a bit of a conflict of conscience on her hands. The author explains that her mother is a chain smoker. She smokes in her car, her hotel room, and every single part of her house.

Since the author was a child, it disgusted her that her mother smoked so much, especially in the car. She'd asked her mother to quit smoking many times growing up, but to no avail. The author's mom essentially said that because ‘she's the parent she gets to do what she wants’.

Smoking is still very prevalent in the US.

As of 2020, a survey found that 13% of US adults over the age of 18 are found to currently smoke cigarettes. This figure comes up to 30.8 million adults.

The author ultimately decided that she doesn't want her baby visiting and being surrounded by second and third-hand smoking.

When she told the grandmother this, the woman became very offended and accused the author of 'depriving her of her right to be a grandma'.

What do you think? Is the author being cruel by deciding she doesn't want her daughter around a chain smoker, thus essentially not allowing the grandmother to see her grandchild? Or is the author entirely within her right to forbid this, for the sake of her baby's health and wellness?

