Woman Refuses to Pay for Sister's IVF Procedures After $30K in Donations

Gillian Sisley

Should family always help each other out, no matter the cost?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fC22L_0gELjpxK00
Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Raising children is an incredibly costly endeavor. The average cost of raising a kid in the US to age 17 is $233,000.

With that said, not every family can get pregnant through natural means, and may have to use some sort of medical intervention such as IVF or surrogacy to be able to fulfill their dreams of having a child. Once these medical interventions come into play, even trying to start a family becomes an incredible financial burden.

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman demands that her sister pays for her fertility treatments, and the sister refuses to do so, which results in massive family conflict.

Should family always help each other out, no matter the cost?

A Reddit post published on June 14th, reported on by Rebecca Flood from Newsweek, has gone viral with 6,500 upvotes and 1,000 comments

The author begins her post by explaining that her sister, who is 29, has been struggling with fertility issues for 5 years now. The author, 34 years old herself, reveals that some of her sister's failed pregnancy attempts were so high risk that she had to quit her job for her health.

The author also adds that because she's not married and doesn't plan to have children, her parents are so desperate to have a grandchild that they're doing everything they can to support her sister in getting pregnant. The parents have been working with other family members to set up a donation fund for more IVF procedures.

The author explains that it started off with a group of 25 people who were regularly contributing financially, but over the years it's gone down to seven people. The author herself gave about $7,000 a year to her sister, amounting in $30,000 in total. Since the fund was started, she explains that there has been nothing but pressure from her family to donate more on her end, despite the significant funds she's already given.

Infertility is an incredibly painful reality.

Statistics show that about 1 in 6 women struggle with infertility. Infertility is defined as a person's inability to get pregnant or carry a pregnancy to term after one year of trying.

The author states that her sister has been taking out loan after loan to pay for the IVF treatments, and that she's always very stressed about it. That stress is being projected on the author on a regular basis.

The author has ultimately decided that she would like to invest in her dream, which is to start a business. For this reason, she stopped giving money to the IVF fund for her sister in order to invest that money instead into her dream business. She adds that she spent years feeling like she was just being used for the money, and was just a doormat.

As soon as the sister found out that the author would no longer be contributing money, she flipped out and caused a scene, accusing the author of being ‘cruel and greedy’ with her money. The author says that this is ironic considering she's the one who's been contributing the most to the fund over the years compared to any other person in the family.

What do you think? Is the author being ‘cruel and greedy’ by refusing to continue contributing to her sister's IVF fund? Or is 5 years and $30,000 generous enough, and the author should absolutely pursue her dreams of starting a business now?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pregnancy# Babies# Wealth# Parents# Social Media

Comments / 37

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
79349 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Name Baby After Late Wife and Child of Husband

Is it ever inappropriate to honor another person’s memory by naming a baby?. Losing a loved one is absolutely devastating, and can leave a lasting impression on those who have been left behind.

Read full story
8 comments

Mom Offers to Hire Babysitter for $1.36 Per Hour

What is a parent to do when they can’t afford childcare?. Childcare has been more and more difficult to access, and the pandemic played a big role in that. Many parents reported that they simply could not afford childcare anymore, or there weren't spots available during the height of the pandemic.

Read full story
37 comments

Man Refuses to Give Inheritance to Sisters Over Wife

Life can be unpredictable, and unfortunately, sometimes that means that people can pass without any warning or notice. In these situations, it's not uncommon for the deceased to have a will indicating to whom they wish to leave their belongings and possessions.

Read full story
30 comments

Mom Refuses to Let Baby Visit Chain-Smoking Grandmother

Are some homes simply not safe enough for children?. A parent's responsibility is to ensure that their child is raised in a safe and secure environment. This means removing any dangers or potentially harmful situations.

Read full story
71 comments

'Selfish' Woman Refuses to Babysit Nieces for Sister-in-Law

Are family members required to provide free childcare services?. The pandemic caused a lot of issues in the economy, and one of the bigger ones was limiting the amount of access to affordable childcare. Many parents reported that childcare prices became too expensive during the pandemic, or finding a place to put their child was next to impossible.

Read full story
207 comments

Father Gifts Heirloom Necklace to New Daughter, Not Late Wife's Daughter

Should some heirlooms stay within blood-related families?. Losing a loved one could be one of the most traumatic things that a person ever goes through. And with over 3.4 million people passing away in the US every year, this is unfortunately a situation that many are familiar with.

Read full story
135 comments

Dad of 3 Decides He 'Doesn't Want to be a Father Anymore'

Are stepparents responsible for funding their stepchildren’s lives?. Integrating into a new family as a step-parent can be an incredibly tricky process. This can be especially difficult if the children are not in support of the new step-parent joining their life, and rebel at the idea.

Read full story
877 comments

Woman Refuses to Allow 'Bully' Niece to Join on Vacation

Is it ever justifiable to exclude a family member from a vacation?. After many years of the pandemic affecting travel plans around the world, things are finally opening up again and people are able to travel more comfortably.

Read full story
158 comments

Mother Refuses to Give Nursing Milk to Desperate Neighbor

Should anyone feel entitled to something produced by someone else’s body?. There are a lot of changes that take place when a person has a baby. For the person who has given birth, one of the most notable changes is that they are now producing milk to be able to nurse their child.

Read full story
261 comments

17-Year-Old Lashes Out at 'Frugal' Stepfather

It's tough on a child when their parents separate, and can lead to a lot of feelings of rejection, isolation, as well as other mental health struggles. These realities can be even more difficult for a teenager. Biologically, teenagers are in an extreme spot of change and growth, resulting in emotional fluctuations, rising hormones, and learning to navigate more adult responsibilities.

Read full story
26 comments

Man Refuses to Name Baby After Wife's Late Husband

The birth of a baby is meant to be an exciting time, however, there can be a lot of family politics and other issues that can get in the way and dampen the joy of the situation.

Read full story
81 comments

Stepmom Refuses to Be 'Told What to Do' by 16-Year-Old

Should children have a say in what a parent can and cannot do?. Divorce is never easy. It can leave a lasting and traumatic psychological effect on those involved, especially if there are children.

Read full story
163 comments

Mother-in-Law Demands Closet Space in Child's Master Bedroom

Should married couples be expected to store their in-law’s items in their personal closets?. Ask anyone with in-laws and they will tell you that this sort of relationship isn't the easiest to navigate. While most in-laws are generally pleasant enough, some can be very demanding and create a lot of issues for married couples.

Read full story
110 comments

Woman Refuses to Pay for Stepson's College Tuition

Are stepparents responsible for their stepchildren’s finances?. Blended families are a fairly common phenomenon. It's reported by the US Bureau of Census that 1,300 new families are formed each day, which makes up about 16% of all homes in the US.

Read full story
135 comments

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Invite Grandchildren to Visit

It isn't always easy to have in-laws. In fact, science has found that couples are at a 20% higher risk of ultimately getting divorced if they have interfering in-laws who cause problems in their marriage.

Read full story
359 comments

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Throw Out Used Pregnancy Test

Are some sentimental items too inappropriate to keep?. When a person believes they're pregnant, generally one of the first things they're going to do is use a pregnancy test. This can either be a terrifying or exciting time, depending on the results that come up.

Read full story
22 comments

Parents Refuse to Help Raise Grandchild for Daughter

How involved should grandparents be in raising their grandkids?. Raising children is a huge undertaking, and when people become grandparents they are looking forward to just being able to enjoy the fun parts of having grandkids, while being able to hand them back at the end of the day.

Read full story

Husband Accuses Wife of 'Not Doing Her Job as a Mother'

Being a parent isn't at all easy, and even if there are two parents who are pulling equal weight it still has its difficulties. There is a reason that people say being a parent is one of the hardest jobs in the world.

Read full story
107 comments

Man Mocks Brother for Crying After Child's Birth

The birth of a child is an exciting and happy time, but it is also incredibly emotional. It's not uncommon for parents to cry after the birth of a baby. With that said, society is not always accepting of men showing emotion, and there are some who believe that it is inappropriate for men to cry.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy