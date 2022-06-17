Father Gifts Heirloom Necklace to New Daughter, Not Late Wife's Daughter

Should some heirlooms stay within blood-related families?

Losing a loved one could be one of the most traumatic things that a person ever goes through. And with over 3.4 million people passing away in the US every year , this is unfortunately a situation that many are familiar with.

With that said, it is especially hard on children when they lose a parent at a young age . This can result in lifelong trauma that can be a struggle well into adulthood.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father gifts his youngest daughter—from his second marriage—his late wife's necklace, rather than giving it to the daughter he shares with his late wife, resulting in major conflict.

A Reddit post published on June 14th, reported on by Amanda Spence from Newsweek , has gone viral with 23,700 upvotes and 2,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she and her husband have been married for 3 years now, but her husband was divorced and widowed before their marriage. The author clarifies that her husband has two daughters, 26-year-old Annie from his first marriage, and 17-year-old Amy from his second marriage. Annie’s mother, unfortunately, passed away.

The husband has explained to the author that his oldest daughter was never approving of his choice to remarry, which put a lot of strain on his second marriage. As a result, 26-year-old Annie also never wanted anything to do with her half-sister, Amy.

With that said, new information recently came to light that has resulted in the author shaming her husband's behavior. The author learned at a family dinner that when Amy was five, she had taken a liking to a necklace that belonged to Annie's late mother. The author's husband decided to give the necklace to Amy, which upset Annie greatly because all of her mother's possessions were meant to go to her.

Jewelry is a common family heirloom.

Polls have shown that over 50% of respondents value a piece of jewelry as their most prized possession. Another 30% indicated that they hoped to inherit a piece of jewelry that is considered a family heirloom.

When Annie was upset that her father had given her late mother's necklace to Amy, the father told her that it was just one item and she needed to ‘get over it’ because 'Amy was entitled to have something too'. Annie pointed out that the necklace had been a piece that her mother wore and valued most, and her father shot back saying that it was a special gift that she should be willing to give to her little sister, and that she should ‘stop being selfish’.

Annie never forgave her father for gifting her late mother's necklace to her half-sister, and the author also explains that, unfortunately, Amy has not taken care of the piece. It's become broken and damaged along the way, which is a real shame considering its sentimental value as an heirloom.

When the author expressed her shock to her husband that he would do such a thing, he behaved in a ‘very unapologetic way’ and said that Annie would ‘get over it someday’. She ultimately told her husband that he should be ashamed of himself, and that he would be lucky if Annie ever spoke to him again, and she wouldn't blame Annie if she never did. The author's husband became incredibly furious that his wife was ‘judging him’ and taking Annie's side.

What do you think? Was the father justified in gifting his late wife's heirloom to his second daughter, rather than his late wife's daughter? Or is the author justified in telling her husband that he should be ashamed of himself for doing such a thing to Annie?