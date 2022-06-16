Mother Refuses to Give Nursing Milk to Desperate Neighbor

Should anyone feel entitled to something produced by someone else’s body?

There are a lot of changes that take place when a person has a baby. For the person who has given birth, one of the most notable changes is that they are now producing milk to be able to nurse their child.

There are a lot of benefits to nursing , including the antibodies and hormones that are naturally produced to protect the baby's immune system.

But what is a person to do when someone else feels entitled to their nursing milk? This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a neighbor demands that a new mom give them her nursing milk, but she refuses to do so.

A Reddit post published on June 13th, reported on by Kate Fowler from Newsweek , has gone viral with 7,400 upvotes and 1,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she was recently at a barbecue where a group of moms were discussing the current formula shortage in the US. The author shared that she had decided to donate her leftover nursing milk to NICUs and ICUs to help hospitals with the shortage.

That was when one of the author's neighbors, Sally, who has a 3-month-old baby, started to hint at the fact that formula was very hard to come by. She explained that she's been spending at least $600 a month to order it from foreign producers, and hinted even more that she would be ‘very grateful’ to have the author's third of her nursing production. Everyone laughed, because they thought it was a joke, and they went on to talk about other things.

However, the author recently received a text from Sally asking if she would give Sally a few bags of nursing milk because she's low on formula and couldn't get more until next week. The author apologized and said that she didn't feel comfortable giving her nursing milk to another person's child without getting it health screened first. Sally didn't take this well, and immediately started throwing insults at the author and threatening to call CPS on the author for “child abuse against her children”.

The formula shortage is a real concern.

All over the US there is a massive shortage of baby formula , leading to a lot of anxiety and concern for those trying to feed their children. The FDA has recently allowed for production of the formula to continue, but it could take up to 10 weeks at this point for products to properly hit the shelves.

Immediately following Sally's threats, the author showed the text messages to her husband, who said that they need to contact the police or at least a lawyer immediately. The author expresses her empathy, saying that she doesn't want Sally's children to starve, but she also doesn't feel comfortable handing out her nursing milk without going through the proper health cursors first.

She clarifies that she's not trying to deny Sally's baby food for any evil reason, she just wants Sally's child to be safe and get a healthy source of food that's already been medically approved.

What do you think? Is the author entirely within her right to refuse to hand over her milk because it makes her uncomfortable, and should she contact authorities following the threat? Or is Sally right in that the author is being cruel by denying her baby sustenance when there's already a shortage in formula taking place?