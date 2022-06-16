Mother Refuses to Give Nursing Milk to Desperate Neighbor

Gillian Sisley

Should anyone feel entitled to something produced by someone else’s body?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ik6B_0gCqSnpw00
Photo by kevin liang on Unsplash

There are a lot of changes that take place when a person has a baby. For the person who has given birth, one of the most notable changes is that they are now producing milk to be able to nurse their child.

There are a lot of benefits to nursing, including the antibodies and hormones that are naturally produced to protect the baby's immune system.

But what is a person to do when someone else feels entitled to their nursing milk? This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a neighbor demands that a new mom give them her nursing milk, but she refuses to do so.

Should anyone feel entitled to something produced by someone else’s body?

A Reddit post published on June 13th, reported on by Kate Fowler from Newsweek, has gone viral with 7,400 upvotes and 1,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she was recently at a barbecue where a group of moms were discussing the current formula shortage in the US. The author shared that she had decided to donate her leftover nursing milk to NICUs and ICUs to help hospitals with the shortage.

That was when one of the author's neighbors, Sally, who has a 3-month-old baby, started to hint at the fact that formula was very hard to come by. She explained that she's been spending at least $600 a month to order it from foreign producers, and hinted even more that she would be ‘very grateful’ to have the author's third of her nursing production. Everyone laughed, because they thought it was a joke, and they went on to talk about other things.

However, the author recently received a text from Sally asking if she would give Sally a few bags of nursing milk because she's low on formula and couldn't get more until next week. The author apologized and said that she didn't feel comfortable giving her nursing milk to another person's child without getting it health screened first. Sally didn't take this well, and immediately started throwing insults at the author and threatening to call CPS on the author for “child abuse against her children”.

The formula shortage is a real concern.

All over the US there is a massive shortage of baby formula, leading to a lot of anxiety and concern for those trying to feed their children. The FDA has recently allowed for production of the formula to continue, but it could take up to 10 weeks at this point for products to properly hit the shelves.

Immediately following Sally's threats, the author showed the text messages to her husband, who said that they need to contact the police or at least a lawyer immediately. The author expresses her empathy, saying that she doesn't want Sally's children to starve, but she also doesn't feel comfortable handing out her nursing milk without going through the proper health cursors first.

She clarifies that she's not trying to deny Sally's baby food for any evil reason, she just wants Sally's child to be safe and get a healthy source of food that's already been medically approved.

What do you think? Is the author entirely within her right to refuse to hand over her milk because it makes her uncomfortable, and should she contact authorities following the threat? Or is Sally right in that the author is being cruel by denying her baby sustenance when there's already a shortage in formula taking place?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pregnancy# Babies# Formula Shortage# Parents# Social Media

Comments / 261

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
79153 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

'Selfish' Woman Refuses to Babysit Nieces for Sister-in-Law

Are family members required to provide free childcare services?. The pandemic caused a lot of issues in the economy, and one of the bigger ones was limiting the amount of access to affordable childcare. Many parents reported that childcare prices became too expensive during the pandemic, or finding a place to put their child was next to impossible.

Read full story
195 comments

Woman Refuses to Pay for Sister's IVF Procedures After $30K in Donations

Should family always help each other out, no matter the cost?. Raising children is an incredibly costly endeavor. The average cost of raising a kid in the US to age 17 is $233,000.

Read full story
31 comments

Father Gifts Heirloom Necklace to New Daughter, Not Late Wife's Daughter

Should some heirlooms stay within blood-related families?. Losing a loved one could be one of the most traumatic things that a person ever goes through. And with over 3.4 million people passing away in the US every year, this is unfortunately a situation that many are familiar with.

Read full story
116 comments

Dad of 3 Decides He 'Doesn't Want to be a Father Anymore'

Are stepparents responsible for funding their stepchildren’s lives?. Integrating into a new family as a step-parent can be an incredibly tricky process. This can be especially difficult if the children are not in support of the new step-parent joining their life, and rebel at the idea.

Read full story
872 comments

Woman Refuses to Allow 'Bully' Niece to Join on Vacation

Is it ever justifiable to exclude a family member from a vacation?. After many years of the pandemic affecting travel plans around the world, things are finally opening up again and people are able to travel more comfortably.

Read full story
158 comments

17-Year-Old Lashes Out at 'Frugal' Stepfather

It's tough on a child when their parents separate, and can lead to a lot of feelings of rejection, isolation, as well as other mental health struggles. These realities can be even more difficult for a teenager. Biologically, teenagers are in an extreme spot of change and growth, resulting in emotional fluctuations, rising hormones, and learning to navigate more adult responsibilities.

Read full story
26 comments

Man Refuses to Name Baby After Wife's Late Husband

The birth of a baby is meant to be an exciting time, however, there can be a lot of family politics and other issues that can get in the way and dampen the joy of the situation.

Read full story
81 comments

Stepmom Refuses to Be 'Told What to Do' by 16-Year-Old

Should children have a say in what a parent can and cannot do?. Divorce is never easy. It can leave a lasting and traumatic psychological effect on those involved, especially if there are children.

Read full story
162 comments

Mother-in-Law Demands Closet Space in Child's Master Bedroom

Should married couples be expected to store their in-law’s items in their personal closets?. Ask anyone with in-laws and they will tell you that this sort of relationship isn't the easiest to navigate. While most in-laws are generally pleasant enough, some can be very demanding and create a lot of issues for married couples.

Read full story
110 comments

Woman Refuses to Pay for Stepson's College Tuition

Are stepparents responsible for their stepchildren’s finances?. Blended families are a fairly common phenomenon. It's reported by the US Bureau of Census that 1,300 new families are formed each day, which makes up about 16% of all homes in the US.

Read full story
135 comments

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Invite Grandchildren to Visit

It isn't always easy to have in-laws. In fact, science has found that couples are at a 20% higher risk of ultimately getting divorced if they have interfering in-laws who cause problems in their marriage.

Read full story
340 comments

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Throw Out Used Pregnancy Test

Are some sentimental items too inappropriate to keep?. When a person believes they're pregnant, generally one of the first things they're going to do is use a pregnancy test. This can either be a terrifying or exciting time, depending on the results that come up.

Read full story
22 comments

Parents Refuse to Help Raise Grandchild for Daughter

How involved should grandparents be in raising their grandkids?. Raising children is a huge undertaking, and when people become grandparents they are looking forward to just being able to enjoy the fun parts of having grandkids, while being able to hand them back at the end of the day.

Read full story

Husband Accuses Wife of 'Not Doing Her Job as a Mother'

Being a parent isn't at all easy, and even if there are two parents who are pulling equal weight it still has its difficulties. There is a reason that people say being a parent is one of the hardest jobs in the world.

Read full story
107 comments

Man Mocks Brother for Crying After Child's Birth

The birth of a child is an exciting and happy time, but it is also incredibly emotional. It's not uncommon for parents to cry after the birth of a baby. With that said, society is not always accepting of men showing emotion, and there are some who believe that it is inappropriate for men to cry.

Read full story
23 comments

'Bridezilla' Demands Wedding Dress from Sister

Should a bride ever feel entitled to the dress of another person?. The wedding industry is absolutely booming in the United States. Data shows that it brings in over $60 billion every year, and 2022 is set to be one of the biggest on the books.

Read full story
66 comments

Man Comes Out as Gay to Homophobic Family at Wedding

Should families love one another unconditionally, no matter what?. It's currently Pride Month, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community as well as allies are celebrating this month and are spreading awareness about their community, as well as acceptance and love of one another.

Read full story
665 comments

Dad Refuses to Help with Child's Sleep Schedule

Children require a lot of time, work, and patience. Once they get to toddler age, it can be challenging to navigate their growing independence while still trying to keep a certain amount of structure in the household.

Read full story
11 comments

Woman Steals Heirlooms of Bedridden Grandmother

Is there ever a justifiable reason to take the possessions of another person?. When family members are in trouble, most of us will show up to help and offer a hand in any way possible. That's just what family is about.

Read full story
149 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy