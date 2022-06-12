Husband Accuses Wife of 'Not Doing Her Job as a Mother'

Gillian Sisley

Should parenting duties be split 50/50?

Photo by Marina Piano on Unsplash

Being a parent isn't at all easy, and even if there are two parents who are pulling equal weight it still has its difficulties. There is a reason that people say being a parent is one of the hardest jobs in the world.

Though in theory parenting efforts should be split evenly, that isn't always the case based on different circumstances.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a husband scolds his wife for having to periodically travel for her job, and accuses her of not doing a good enough job as a mother.

A Reddit post published on June 5th, reported on by Amanda Spence from Newsweek, has gone viral with 11,400 upvotes and just under 600 comments.

The author begins her post by stating that she and her husband have been married for 16 years, and he has always wanted her to be a stay-at-home mother. She did give this an attempt for 3 years or so, but being a stay-at-home mom really took a toll on her mental health so she ended up going back to work eventually.

The author adds that while her job does require a bit of traveling a few days every couple months, it's a very flexible job and otherwise isn't overly demanding. The author and her husband share two children, a 14-year-old and a 5-year-old, and during the week while the couple is working the author's mother will stay at home to babysit, and they also have a "house helper" who does work around the house and cares for the youngest child.

The author points out that her husband really doesn't like the fact that she travels on occassion, and he will often make remarks about how she isn't 'fully doing her job as a mother' because she sometimes travels for work. He also adds that he 'tolerates’ that she has a job, stating that she doesn't really have to do that because he alone can provide for the family.

Partners should be contributing to their shared lifestyle.

One parent may contribute to the household by working full-time, while the other may be a stay-at-home parent who minds the kids. Regardless, parents should be working as a partnership so that they're both contributing to the overall lifestyle of their family.

The author then adds the context that when their first child was a newborn, her husband would go on vacations with his friends on a regular basis, leaving her alone to care for their baby. She never told me wasn't allowed to go because she felt it was good for him to have the experience, and she didn't really want to travel at the time.

But with the remarks he was making, the author brought this point up to him, stating that he basically ‘abandoned her and the baby’ to vacation with friends on a regular basis, and she never made an issue out of it. Her husband then told her that she was in the wrong for bringing up something that ‘occurred more than 10 years ago’, and he even stated that it was worse that she travels for her job while he was traveling for leisure at the time.

What do you think? Is the author in the wrong for bringing up the fact that her husband would routinely go on vacations while she was left caring for the children, so he should pick up the slack when she needs to travel for work? Or is the husband justified and saying that his wife is failing her duties as a mother by having a full-time job and having to travel from time to time?

