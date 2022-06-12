Man Mocks Brother for Crying After Child's Birth

Should men never show emotion?

The birth of a child is an exciting and happy time, but it is also incredibly emotional . It's not uncommon for parents to cry after the birth of a baby.

With that said, society is not always accepting of men showing emotion , and there are some who believe that it is inappropriate for men to cry.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man mocks his brother for crying from joy because of the birth of his newborn son.

Should men never show emotion?

A Reddit post published on June 8th, reported on by Sara Santora from Newsweek , has gone viral with 11,800 upvotes and 800 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that his wife recently gave birth to his first child, and they were both very happy about it. Right after the birth, they face-timed with the author's mother so that she could see the baby.

While on the call, the author, his wife and his mother all began to cry because they were so emotional and happy that the baby had arrived healthy and safe.

However, the author's brother appeared on the screen and started making fun of him for crying. He made the remark that ‘men don't cry’, and was loudly laughing at the author's display of emotion.

Toxic masculinity hurts everyone.

Toxic masculinity is defined as a belief system that prioritizes the idea of ‘manliness’, which in general will perpetuate domination , discrimination, homophobia and aggression. Many users online are calling out the brother in this story for displays of toxic masculinity.

Several days later, the author and his wife went to the mother's house to visit with the child, and when the baby started to cry because he was hungry, the author's brother said, 'looks like he's his daddy's son then'.

The brothers then exchanged some harsh words and the author pointed out that his brother wasn't even there for the birth of his own children, so the person who should really be ashamed is the brother, not the author. While the author feels justified in his response, his brother and mom feel that he took things too far.

What do you think? Were the author's comments warranted considering his brother was making so many jabs at him? Or did the author cross the line by reminding his brother that he hadn't been present for the birth of any of his children?