'Bridezilla' Demands Wedding Dress from Sister

Gillian Sisley

Should a bride ever feel entitled to the dress of another person?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wxi3_0g7oTYWK00
Photo by Chalo Garcia on Unsplash

The wedding industry is absolutely booming in the United States. Data shows that it brings in over $60 billion every year, and 2022 is set to be one of the biggest on the books.

With that said, one of the more costly aspects of a wedding is buying a wedding dress. The average cost of a wedding dress in the US sits at $1,800 as of 2022. Some may try to avoid this cost by borrowing the wedding dress of another, but that isn't always well received.

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a bride demands that her sister give her their mother's wedding dress, and the sister refuses to do so.

Should a bride ever feel entitled to the dress of another person?

A Reddit post published on June 8th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, has gone viral with 6,800 upvotes and 1,300 comments

The author begins her post by explaining that she has a sister, and their mother is not in the picture because she is sick. The author adds that her sister is getting married soon and has recently made a rather aggressive demand.

She also adds that her sister hasn't always had a positive opinion about the dress. Their mom always wanted them to wear it to their weddings, but the sister was very vocal about how much she hated it and thought that it was ‘ugly’.

The author's mother tried to offer the dress to the sister on several occasions, but she flat out said 'no'. After the sister made it clear that she had zero interest in the dress, the mother gave it to the author. For the author, it has sentimental value and is a ‘very precious item’. She also plans to wear it to her own wedding, whenever that happens. However, the sister has recently shown up and changed her tune, which is resulting in some conflict.

Weddings are an expensive endeavor.

Data from The Knot states that the average cost of a wedding in the US is around $28,000, which isn't an amount of money that most people have on hand.

Just last week, the sister came to the author with her fiance and bluntly demanded that she give her their mother's wedding dress. Though the sister explained that it wasn't her favorite look, it was something that their mom had once worn so she wanted to wear it.

The author absolutely said ‘no’, reminding your sister that she had had many chances to be able to wear it and not only had she refused, but she'd made very hurtful and rude comments about the piece. The sister absolutely lost it when she was refused to dress, and told the author that because she was the oldest she was ‘entitled to it’, and that she better give it up or she won't be invited to the wedding anymore.

What do you think? Does the bride have a point in that because she's the oldest she should get first dibs on being able to use the dress? Or is the author justified in pointing out that the sister has lost her chance after rejecting the dress so many times, and now it belongs to the author?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Weddings# Children# Parenting# Social Media

Comments / 66

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
75419 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

17-Year-Old Lashes Out at 'Frugal' Stepfather

It's tough on a child when their parents separate, and can lead to a lot of feelings of rejection, isolation, as well as other mental health struggles. These realities can be even more difficult for a teenager. Biologically, teenagers are in an extreme spot of change and growth, resulting in emotional fluctuations, rising hormones, and learning to navigate more adult responsibilities.

Read full story
15 comments

Man Refuses to Name Baby After Wife's Late Husband

The birth of a baby is meant to be an exciting time, however, there can be a lot of family politics and other issues that can get in the way and dampen the joy of the situation.

Read full story
35 comments

Stepmom Refuses to Be 'Told What to Do' by 16-Year-Old

Should children have a say in what a parent can and cannot do?. Divorce is never easy. It can leave a lasting and traumatic psychological effect on those involved, especially if there are children.

Read full story
117 comments

Mother-in-Law Demands Closet Space in Child's Master Bedroom

Should married couples be expected to store their in-law’s items in their personal closets?. Ask anyone with in-laws and they will tell you that this sort of relationship isn't the easiest to navigate. While most in-laws are generally pleasant enough, some can be very demanding and create a lot of issues for married couples.

Read full story
83 comments

Woman Refuses to Pay for Stepson's College Tuition

Are stepparents responsible for their stepchildren’s finances?. Blended families are a fairly common phenomenon. It's reported by the US Bureau of Census that 1,300 new families are formed each day, which makes up about 16% of all homes in the US.

Read full story
114 comments

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Invite Grandchildren to Visit

It isn't always easy to have in-laws. In fact, science has found that couples are at a 20% higher risk of ultimately getting divorced if they have interfering in-laws who cause problems in their marriage.

Read full story
252 comments

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Throw Out Used Pregnancy Test

Are some sentimental items too inappropriate to keep?. When a person believes they're pregnant, generally one of the first things they're going to do is use a pregnancy test. This can either be a terrifying or exciting time, depending on the results that come up.

Read full story
22 comments

Parents Refuse to Help Raise Grandchild for Daughter

How involved should grandparents be in raising their grandkids?. Raising children is a huge undertaking, and when people become grandparents they are looking forward to just being able to enjoy the fun parts of having grandkids, while being able to hand them back at the end of the day.

Read full story

Husband Accuses Wife of 'Not Doing Her Job as a Mother'

Being a parent isn't at all easy, and even if there are two parents who are pulling equal weight it still has its difficulties. There is a reason that people say being a parent is one of the hardest jobs in the world.

Read full story
107 comments

Man Mocks Brother for Crying After Child's Birth

The birth of a child is an exciting and happy time, but it is also incredibly emotional. It's not uncommon for parents to cry after the birth of a baby. With that said, society is not always accepting of men showing emotion, and there are some who believe that it is inappropriate for men to cry.

Read full story
23 comments

Man Comes Out as Gay to Homophobic Family at Wedding

Should families love one another unconditionally, no matter what?. It's currently Pride Month, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community as well as allies are celebrating this month and are spreading awareness about their community, as well as acceptance and love of one another.

Read full story
665 comments

Dad Refuses to Help with Child's Sleep Schedule

Children require a lot of time, work, and patience. Once they get to toddler age, it can be challenging to navigate their growing independence while still trying to keep a certain amount of structure in the household.

Read full story
11 comments

Woman Steals Heirlooms of Bedridden Grandmother

Is there ever a justifiable reason to take the possessions of another person?. When family members are in trouble, most of us will show up to help and offer a hand in any way possible. That's just what family is about.

Read full story
148 comments

Mother Refuses to Let Sister Adopt Her Children

Should someone ever feel entitled to the children of their family members?. Parenting isn't easy by any means, and it can be made even more difficult by family members or loved ones who are judgmental of a person's parenting style.

Read full story
168 comments

New Mom Brings Baby to Child-Free Wedding

If a wedding is child-free, should there still be exceptions made for some parents?. Weddings take an exceptional amount of planning, and they're incredibly expensive to pull off. The average wedding in the US costs just over $20,000.

Read full story
89 comments

Woman Refuses to Use College Fund on New Car for Boyfriend

Should you ever give someone you’re dating a large sum of money?. Dating can be incredibly complicated. It can be tough finding someone who shares the same interests and values as you, but things can get even more complicated when a new partner starts making unrealistic demands.

Read full story
154 comments

Man Refuses to Drive Injured Child to Hospital

Should a person drop anything to care for a sick child?. In general, being a parent isn't easy, but it can be even more complicated when a new partner is brought into the picture.

Read full story
277 comments

Man Refuses to Pay for Sister's Tuition

Should someone ever feel entitled to the wealth of their siblings?. Student debt is a massive area of discussion and debate these days. Statistics show that the average student loan debt held by a US adult is just under $40,000.

Read full story
71 comments

Man Locks Mother Out of House He Owns When She Goes on Holiday

While we may not always have the easiest relationship with our parents, any issues we had with them as children tend to get magnified when we're adults. This can especially be the case if a parent was and continues to be controlling, even when their children are no longer kids and have fully independent lives.

Read full story
294 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy