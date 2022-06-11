'Bridezilla' Demands Wedding Dress from Sister

Should a bride ever feel entitled to the dress of another person?

The wedding industry is absolutely booming in the United States. Data shows that it brings in over $60 billion every year, and 2022 is set to be one of the biggest on the books.

With that said, one of the more costly aspects of a wedding is buying a wedding dress. The average cost of a wedding dress in the US sits at $1,800 as of 2022 . Some may try to avoid this cost by borrowing the wedding dress of another, but that isn't always well received.

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a bride demands that her sister give her their mother's wedding dress, and the sister refuses to do so.

A Reddit post published on June 8th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 6,800 upvotes and 1,300 comments

The author begins her post by explaining that she has a sister, and their mother is not in the picture because she is sick. The author adds that her sister is getting married soon and has recently made a rather aggressive demand.

She also adds that her sister hasn't always had a positive opinion about the dress. Their mom always wanted them to wear it to their weddings, but the sister was very vocal about how much she hated it and thought that it was ‘ugly’.

The author's mother tried to offer the dress to the sister on several occasions, but she flat out said 'no'. After the sister made it clear that she had zero interest in the dress, the mother gave it to the author. For the author, it has sentimental value and is a ‘very precious item’. She also plans to wear it to her own wedding, whenever that happens. However, the sister has recently shown up and changed her tune, which is resulting in some conflict.

Weddings are an expensive endeavor.

Data from The Knot states that the average cost of a wedding in the US is around $28,000, which isn't an amount of money that most people have on hand.

Just last week, the sister came to the author with her fiance and bluntly demanded that she give her their mother's wedding dress. Though the sister explained that it wasn't her favorite look, it was something that their mom had once worn so she wanted to wear it.

The author absolutely said ‘no’, reminding your sister that she had had many chances to be able to wear it and not only had she refused, but she'd made very hurtful and rude comments about the piece. The sister absolutely lost it when she was refused to dress, and told the author that because she was the oldest she was ‘entitled to it’, and that she better give it up or she won't be invited to the wedding anymore.

What do you think? Does the bride have a point in that because she's the oldest she should get first dibs on being able to use the dress? Or is the author justified in pointing out that the sister has lost her chance after rejecting the dress so many times, and now it belongs to the author?