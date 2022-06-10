Dad Refuses to Help with Child's Sleep Schedule

Are some jobs specifically meant for mothers?

Children require a lot of time, work, and patience. Once they get to toddler age, it can be challenging to navigate their growing independence while still trying to keep a certain amount of structure in the household.

And whether you're a child or an adult, the fact of the matter is that sleep is important . A quality sleep schedule does a lot for a person's health, both physical and mental , and is paramount to a child's development and growth.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a father of a 2-year-old refuses to help his wife readjust their child's sleep schedule, and leaves her to deal with it all on her own.

A Reddit post published on June 8th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 8,400 upvotes and 2,300 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he and his wife have a two-year-old son, and though his wife is a stay-at-home mother, he works full-time. The couple had a very strict sleep schedule for their child, in terms of napping and getting a good night's sleep.

With that said, the author noticed that the schedule hasn't been working as well as the child hasn't been rested, and so he started to wonder if the wife was actually keeping to the schedule they had agreed to, or if she had become ‘lazy’ with it. The author clarifies that they aim to wake their child up at 7:00 a.m., put him down for a 2-hour nap in the afternoon, and then put him to bed at 8:00 p.m. While the wife was in charge of getting the child down for a nap, the author puts him to sleep at night.

However, the author's wife has strayed from the sleep schedule, according to him. While he empathizes that being a stay-at-home mother is not easy, he states that his wife has been waiting until the child is burnt out exhausted at 4:00 p.m., and will then put him to nap, which means that he wakes up around 6:00 p.m. This causes an issue because when the author tries to put the child down at 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. for bed, the child refuses to sleep because he's not tired.

A good sleep schedule is something a child requires.

Predictable routines are important for children because it gives them a sense of security but also allows them to learn to fall asleep on their own. Research has proven that children who have a bedtime routine are likely to go to sleep earlier, take less time to fall asleep, sleep for a longer period of time and also wake up less during the night.

Because the author is in charge of putting his child to bed at night, his wife throwing the sleep schedule off earlier in the day makes it tough for him to be able to put the toddler to bed. The author essentially told his wife that it was her job to fix the sleep schedule and stick to what they agreed, because he didn't feel it was ‘his mess to clean up’ after she wouldn't put their son down for a nap.

The mother argued that she needs more help with their child, and the author replied that he's happy to offer more assistance once she ‘holds up her end of the bargain’ of putting their son down for an afternoon nap at a reasonable hour. Until the sleep schedule is fixed, the author has resorted to locking himself in the spare bedroom and leaving his wife to deal with their toddler who refuses to go to sleep at his normal bedtime.

What do you think? Is the author justified in leaving his wife to put their child to sleep, considering she has stopped putting him down for afternoon naps which has thrown off the sleep schedule? Or does the author need to realize that these sleep struggles are common for children, and he needs to play an active role in his parenting and supporting his wife through the situation, rather than running away and locking himself in another room?