Man Comes Out as Gay to Homophobic Family at Wedding

Should families love one another unconditionally, no matter what?

It's currently Pride Month, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community as well as allies are celebrating this month and are spreading awareness about their community, as well as acceptance and love of one another.

One of the reasons that awareness is so important is that members of this community still suffer from acts of discrimination and harassment on a routine basis. For example, surveys have found that 70% of LGBTQIA+ members have been harassed at work .

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a man comes out to his homophobic family at a wedding, causing extreme family tension.

A Reddit post published on June 8th, reported on by Matt Keeley from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,300 upvotes and 1,300 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he's 29-years-old, and until now hadn't come out to his family. He says that they've suspected that he's gay, but they've never asked him outright because the family is very homophobic.

The author has three sisters, and at his oldest sister's wedding last week, his father made a joke during his speech about the author which triggered a series of events. The father essentially called his son a "sissypants" made fun of him for not having a girlfriend yet, and thus not "producing children" for the family.

Everyone laughed, except for one of his sisters, Julia, who came to check on him afterwards to make sure that he was okay. However, as the night continued, his family kept making fun of him and demanding when he was going to give them children. The bride even suggested that she could hook her brother up with one of the bridesmaids, and made the comment "unless you are wired the wrong way".

Don’t ask if you won’t like the answer.

The mother even added more fuel to the fire, saying that the bridesmaid should come over because the author "needs to be with a woman at his age". That comment was the final straw, and it was at that moment that the author turned to his mother and said, “Actually mom, I’m gay”.

The entire table went completely silent, that is until the bride started to cry and told the author that he "ruined her wedding with his awful confession".

Though the family is now berating the author for his admission, his sister Julia is on his side, stating that their family "should have stayed quiet" if they didn't want to hear the truth.

What do you think? Did the author truly ruin his sister's wedding by admitting that he's gay? Or was he just rightfully standing up for himself after his family spent the entire evening harassing him?