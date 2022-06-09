Mother Refuses to Let Sister Adopt Her Children

Gillian Sisley

Should someone ever feel entitled to the children of their family members?

Photo by Edward Cisneros on Unsplash

Parenting isn't easy by any means, and it can be made even more difficult by family members or loved ones who are judgmental of a person's parenting style.

With that said, there are plenty of people who want to have children but unfortunately struggle with infertility. This can be incredibly traumatic for someone who wishes to have biological children, but is unable to do so.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman demands that her sister let her adopt her children, because she's unable to have biological kids of her own.

A Reddit post published on June 7th, reported on by Matt Keeley from Newsweek, has gone viral with 10,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her sister is 40-years-old and has always wanted to be a mom, but she struggled with infertility and wasn't able to have a child of her own.

She's pursued becoming a mother in other ways, including marrying a man with young children. The author however explains that the stepkids never really accepted her sister as their mom, causing the sister to constantly complain about this issue.

The author says that her sister's actions started to get desperate. She explains that 3 years ago, another one of their sisters had a third child, but she was worried about the expense because the husband had recently changed jobs. The 40-year-old sister jumped on the opportunity and harassed their other sister for months about letting her adopt the baby. She went as far as to urge their brother-in-law to “convince his wife to give up the child”.

Infertility is an incredibly painful reality.

Data shows that about 1 in 5 couples in the US struggle with infertility, meaning that they cannot get pregnant and carry a child to term after one year of trying.

Just recently, the author had her second child and also underwent a procedure so that she couldn't get pregnant anymore. After chatting with her 40-year-old sister, the sister told her that she was “selfish” for having the procedure done rather than offering to be the sister's surrogate.

She even added that the author could have “at least given up her youngest child for the sister to adopt”, because she'd always wanted kids and could never have them. The author ultimately became upset with her sister and told her that “no one owes her motherhood”, and that it wasn't appropriate for her to be demanding that other people give her their children.

What do you think? Is the author entirely in the right for putting her foot down and addressing her sister's behavior head-on? Or is it understandable that the sister is attempting to adopt her nieces or nephews, considering she's always wanted to be a mom and a struggled with infertility?

