New Mom Brings Baby to Child-Free Wedding

Gillian Sisley

If a wedding is child-free, should there still be exceptions made for some parents?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00doBE_0g5izEKU00
Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

Weddings take an exceptional amount of planning, and they're incredibly expensive to pull off. The average wedding in the US costs just over $20,000.

With that in mind, it's easy to understand why some people planning their weddings might get attached to the details, and want things to be exactly as they like them since they're dropping so much cash to make it happen.

These exact realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which a new mom brings her baby to a wedding that was clearly communicated to be child-free, and now wonders if she was in the wrong for that decision.

If a wedding is child-free, should there still be exceptions made for some parents?

A Reddit post published on June 7th, reported on by Matt Keely from Newsweek, has gone viral with 14,900 upvotes and 6,400 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has a newborn child, and she recently attended the wedding of a family member. Though the author's cousin had hired a babysitter to look after her own kids, the author didn't trust that babysitter to look after her baby.

The wedding was 6 hours away, and it was understood that the event was going to be completely child-free, exclusively because of the lack of space at the venue.

The author's baby is 10-months-old and she wasn't comfortable leaving him with a stranger, so she decided to bring him to the wedding despite knowing that it was child-free. She explains that the baby sat on her lap during the ceremony, and though he started to cry, she walked away with him so that he wouldn't further interrupt the ceremony. She thought everything was fine until family members had some harsh words to say after the event.

Childfree weddings are becoming more and more common.

Wedding planners advise that if you plan to have a child-free wedding, you need to make that very clear in the invitations, and you also need to be prepared for some pushback from guests.

Following the wedding, the mother of the groom called her up to tell her it was rude that she had brought her baby to the wedding. She pointed out that she put a note in the RSVP that she was going to bring her child regardless, and the aunt clarified that the bride and groom did have a problem with it, but didn't push back because they didn't want to create drama on their big day.

The aunt even pointed out that another cousin has a 7-month-old child, who is even younger than the author's baby, who was left with a babysitter. Other family members even ended up giving the groom some grief because they thought that he had given the author special treatment while their own children weren't invited.

What do you think? Was the author in the wrong for bringing her baby to the wedding, considering the baby crying at the ceremony is probably the exact reason why the bride and groom didn't want children there? Or does the author have a point that newborn children should be exempt from the child-free rule, because they're so young and should be with their parents?

# Babies# Weddings# Parents# Childfree# Social Media

Comments / 88

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
74038 followers

