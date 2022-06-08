Woman Refuses to Use College Fund on New Car for Boyfriend

Should you ever give someone you’re dating a large sum of money?

Dating can be incredibly complicated . It can be tough finding someone who shares the same interests and values as you, but things can get even more complicated when a new partner starts making unrealistic demands.

If these demands head into the territory of asking for money, a couple could experience a lot of tension and conflict if they aren't on the same page about finances.

A Reddit post published on June 6th, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with 14,200 upvotes and 4,600 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she's 22, and has been seeing a man who is 27-years-old. They've been on a few dates over the last few months, but the author didn't think anything was completely official yet.

With that said, for not a very serious relationship, the man she was seeing made a really big ask of her. He explained that his car was broken, and so he asked her to lend him money so that he could fix the car. He justified this by saying that he wanted to take her on a road trip.

The man explained his financial hardships and kept pressing, asking for the author to lend him $2,500 so that he could get his car fixed. She explained to him that she doesn't have that money on hand, so she can't help him out.

That was when the man brought up her college fund and suggested that she skip a semester of school so that she could pay for his car.

Be careful who you lend the money to.

Financial experts warn against lending money to family or friends , because it is unlikely you will get paid back and that reality may result in feelings of resentment . If you're planning to loan money to someone, you should already be at peace with the fact that you might not get it back.

The author rightfully refused to pull money from her college fund or skip a semester in school so that she could repair this guy's car, and as soon as she refused he started to scold her for it.

The man then hung up on the author saying that he 'needed time' because she 'didn't show him support' after he had made himself 'open and vulnerable to her', and that she had chosen money over him which was 'hurtful'.

What do you think? Should the author stick to her guns and refuse to lend the money to her no-really-a-boyfriend, especially if it would mean skipping a semester of school? Or is the man right in that she should be more supportive of him, and she ‘owes him financial support’ since he opened himself up to her on a vulnerability level?