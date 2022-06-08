Man Refuses to Drive Injured Child to Hospital

Should a person drop anything to care for a sick child?

In general, being a parent isn't easy, but it can be even more complicated when a new partner is brought into the picture .

Some couples may struggle with understanding the balance of how involved a partner should be if they're not a child's biological parent, versus when they need to step aside and keep their opinion to themselves.

The sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a man refuses to drive his new wife's child to the hospital, resulting in major conflict in the marriage.

A Reddit post published on June 1st, reported on by Soo Kim from Newsweek , has gone viral with 10,200 upvotes and 1,200 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that her 14-year-old daughter has ‘abandonment and trust issues’ after her biological dad and uncle both passed away. For this reason, the author's daughter has had a tough time opening up about her feelings to others.

The author recently got married, and she says that while her daughter doesn't see her new stepdad as a father figure, she is still polite to him.

Despite telling her new husband that her daughter just needed time to warm up to him, the husband went to great lengths to try and get closer to the 14-year-old and get her to open up to him, even though she wasn't ready.

His pressure was so severe that the 14-year-old’s mental health was being harmed, and to make matters even worse the author learned that her new husband had snooped on the 14-year-old's therapy sessions, resulting in a massive argument. From then onward, the husband gave up entirely on trying to get closer to his stepdaughter.

Blended families are fairly common.

The US Bureau Census estimates that about 1,300 new blended families are formed every day, which makes up about 16% of the overall US population .

Recently, the 14-year-old hurt her ankle after falling down the stairs and was in an immense amount of pain. The author asked her husband to take her daughter to the hospital, and he replied that since he ‘wasn't her real dad’ he didn't have to do anything for her. He then immediately hung up on his wife, all while knowing that she can't drive for medical reasons and thus couldn't get her daughter to the hospital herself.

The author ultimately reached out to her mother-in-law who drove both her and the daughter to the emergency room. The author believes that her mother-in-law must have given her husband a lot of grief, because he then showed up at the hospital looking worried and pretending he cared about her daughter’s well-being. The author ultimately kicked her husband out of the hospital for his behavior, and hasn't spoken to him much since.

What do you think? Does this woman have justifiable reason to be worried about her new husband and the way he's treating her daughter? Or is his behavior not a red flag at all, and the author just needs to recognize that it's all part of the process of introducing a stepparent into her daughter's life?