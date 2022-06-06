Man Locks Mother Out of House He Owns When She Goes on Holiday

Gillian Sisley

When does a parent’s behavior cross the line?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2446_0g2LtvUp00
Photo by Gus Tu Njana on Unsplash

While we may not always have the easiest relationship with our parents, any issues we had with them as children tend to get magnified when we're adults.

This can especially be the case if a parent was and continues to be controlling, even when their children are no longer kids and have fully independent lives.

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a man explains that his father passed away and left all of his assets to the author, and his mother tries to take ownership of what’s legally his.

When does a parent’s behavior cross the line?

A Reddit post published on June 5th, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek, has gone viral with 17,300 upvotes and 2,100 comments.

The author explains that when his father passed away, he was a minor and his mom immediately moved a new man into his dad's house. However, the house had been left to the son, and not a penny was left to the mother, because his parents never married.

When the author was just 17, his mother even kicked him out of the house that he technically owned, because his presence was an inconvenience for her. He explains that he's been living with his paternal grandparents ever since, and has recently decided to take back possession of the house so that he can pay for his master's degree.

The author went to inform his mom of his decision to take back the house, and he found out that they were on vacation at the time. He then decided at that moment to change the locks.

Entitled parents can be a massive challenge once their children are adults.

Parents who have a sense of entitlement towards their children and their children's belongings never truly grow out of that belief. Some children ultimately choose to disassociate themselves from their parents if they have this attitude.

When his mother returned from vacation she was incredibly angry with her son, and attempted to guilt-trip the author into giving the house back. The mother further explained that her stepdaughter, who was 19 at the time, was pregnant and that being evicted from their home would be too much of a stressor for her.

Regardless, the author refused to budge, and has officially kicked his mother, her partner, and her stepdaughter out of the house.

What do you think? Was the author justified in changing the locks on the home that is legally his, even though it meant that he kicked out his mother and her new family without notice? Or should the author have been more empathetic to the situation and let his mother stay for a few more weeks so that she could figure out another living situation?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Parents# Children# Parenting# Wealth# Social Media

Comments / 293

Published by

Your news source for viral content about parenting conundrums and navigating complex relationships.

N/A
72978 followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Man Comes Out as Gay to Homophobic Family at Wedding

Should families love one another unconditionally, no matter what?. It's currently Pride Month, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community as well as allies are celebrating this month and are spreading awareness about their community, as well as acceptance and love of one another.

Read full story
204 comments

Woman Steals Heirlooms of Bedridden Grandmother

Is there ever a justifiable reason to take the possessions of another person?. When family members are in trouble, most of us will show up to help and offer a hand in any way possible. That's just what family is about.

Read full story
7 comments

Mother Refuses to Let Sister Adopt Her Children

Should someone ever feel entitled to the children of their family members?. Parenting isn't easy by any means, and it can be made even more difficult by family members or loved ones who are judgmental of a person's parenting style.

Read full story
93 comments

New Mom Brings Baby to Child-Free Wedding

If a wedding is child-free, should there still be exceptions made for some parents?. Weddings take an exceptional amount of planning, and they're incredibly expensive to pull off. The average wedding in the US costs just over $20,000.

Read full story
58 comments

Woman Refuses to Use College Fund on New Car for Boyfriend

Should you ever give someone you’re dating a large sum of money?. Dating can be incredibly complicated. It can be tough finding someone who shares the same interests and values as you, but things can get even more complicated when a new partner starts making unrealistic demands.

Read full story
120 comments

Man Refuses to Drive Injured Child to Hospital

Should a person drop anything to care for a sick child?. In general, being a parent isn't easy, but it can be even more complicated when a new partner is brought into the picture.

Read full story
201 comments

Man Refuses to Pay for Sister's Tuition

Should someone ever feel entitled to the wealth of their siblings?. Student debt is a massive area of discussion and debate these days. Statistics show that the average student loan debt held by a US adult is just under $40,000.

Read full story
71 comments

Father Banned from Son's High School Graduation

Is there ever a valid reason to break ties with a parent?. We are currently in the midst of graduation season, where hundreds of thousands of young Americans are graduating from high school or post-secondary education.

Read full story
139 comments

Woman Refuses to Attend Daughter's High School Graduation

Should parents be present for every big milestone?. Parenting is a long and difficult road to get to the finish line of raising a child to adulthood, and helping them become an independent and self-sufficient individual.

Read full story
492 comments

Woman Kicks Nieces and Nephews Out of House for Bad Behavior

Should children always be held accountable for their actions?. Most of us love our family, and when they're in need we want to be there for them. Similarly, many of us like to spend some time with family members, if only for a short period.

Read full story
98 comments

Dad Refuses to Cover Wife's Portion of College Fund for Kids

Should a married couple share all expenses, no matter what?. Student debt is a topic that is much talked about in US society. The average student loan debt for an educated person to have is just under $40,000.

Read full story
149 comments

Woman Refuses to Let Cousin Announce Pregnancy at Baby Shower

Is there ever a wrong time to tell others that you’re pregnant?. A pregnancy announcement is meant to be a special and exciting time, and there are a variety of ways that people announce their pregnancies.

Read full story
41 comments

Mom Puts Lock on 10-Year-Old Son's Door to Keep Out Cousins

Every person needs privacy and has a right to it. This is part of human psychology and something that makes human beings very unique compared to other creatures in the world. With that said, people are not always considerate of boundaries and the privacy of others. When a person's privacy or boundaries are violated, it can leave them feeling very exposed.

Read full story
255 comments

Woman Tricks Mother-in-Law into Eating Her Food

Due to many stories on the internet, as well as ones shared between friends and family, in-laws don't always get the best reputation for being easy to manage in a relationship.

Read full story
20 comments

Woman Shames New Mom for Nursing Baby in Front of Her

Should anyone have the right to comment on how another parent cares for their child?. Being a parent is not easy, and the beginning years of it are especially difficult. There is nothing easy about having a newborn baby who needs around-the-clock care, must be fed every few hours, and is constantly filling up diapers that have to be changed.

Read full story
1 comments

Man Abandons Wheelchair-Bound Wife at In-Law's Home to Attend Party

Is there ever a valid excuse to leave your spouse behind when you promised to take them with you?. Marriage has a reputation for not being an easy relationship to maintain, and a lot of married couples will agree that it takes active work and intention to make it last in the long run.

Read full story
530 comments

Wife Refuses to Let Husband Use Wi-Fi Until He Pays Bill

While marriage isn't exactly the easiest relationship to maintain, there are some who practice such unhealthy habits that it can make maintaining a healthy marriage feel impossible.

Read full story
54 comments

Nursing Woman Turns on Webcam After Demands from Professor

Should a woman ever be forced to expose herself while nursing?. While having a baby is generally an exciting time, there are a lot of realities that aren't always pleasant. For example, many mothers may choose to nurse, meaning that they have to feed their child every few hours.

Read full story
543 comments

Mom Kicks Out Friend for Screaming at Daughter

Would you ever let someone else yell at your child?. Parenting is one of the hardest jobs in the world, and for that reason, it’s not unheard of for parents to lose their tempers and raise their voices at their kids. Many parents try to avoid making this sort of reaction a common occurrence.

Read full story
72 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy