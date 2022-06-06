Man Locks Mother Out of House He Owns When She Goes on Holiday

When does a parent’s behavior cross the line?

While we may not always have the easiest relationship with our parents, any issues we had with them as children tend to get magnified when we're adults.

This can especially be the case if a parent was and continues to be controlling , even when their children are no longer kids and have fully independent lives.

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a man explains that his father passed away and left all of his assets to the author, and his mother tries to take ownership of what’s legally his.

A Reddit post published on June 5th, reported on by Maria Azzurra Volpe from Newsweek , has gone viral with 17,300 upvotes and 2,100 comments.

The author explains that when his father passed away, he was a minor and his mom immediately moved a new man into his dad's house. However, the house had been left to the son, and not a penny was left to the mother, because his parents never married.

When the author was just 17, his mother even kicked him out of the house that he technically owned, because his presence was an inconvenience for her. He explains that he's been living with his paternal grandparents ever since, and has recently decided to take back possession of the house so that he can pay for his master's degree.

The author went to inform his mom of his decision to take back the house, and he found out that they were on vacation at the time. He then decided at that moment to change the locks.

Entitled parents can be a massive challenge once their children are adults.

Parents who have a sense of entitlement towards their children and their children's belongings never truly grow out of that belief. Some children ultimately choose to disassociate themselves from their parents if they have this attitude.

When his mother returned from vacation she was incredibly angry with her son, and attempted to guilt-trip the author into giving the house back. The mother further explained that her stepdaughter, who was 19 at the time, was pregnant and that being evicted from their home would be too much of a stressor for her.

Regardless, the author refused to budge, and has officially kicked his mother, her partner, and her stepdaughter out of the house.

What do you think? Was the author justified in changing the locks on the home that is legally his, even though it meant that he kicked out his mother and her new family without notice? Or should the author have been more empathetic to the situation and let his mother stay for a few more weeks so that she could figure out another living situation?