Father Banned from Son's High School Graduation

We are currently in the midst of graduation season , where hundreds of thousands of young Americans are graduating from high school or post-secondary education.

These moments are considered a milestone for most people , and in those cases, parents are usually present to celebrate with their children.

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a son bans his father from attending his graduation, resulting in massive family tension.

Is there ever a valid reason to break ties with a parent?

A Reddit post published on June 3rd, reported on by Matt Keely from Newsweek, has gone viral with 28,400 upvotes and 2,000 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he's always had a pretty tough relationship with his dad. His father divorced his mom when he was 4-years-old, and they had a good enough relationship until he was 10-years-old, when his father met another woman and married her.

As soon as his father remarried, he started to reprioritize his stepchildren over his own kids, which resulted in a lot of hard feelings. From then on, his father would cancel or change plans on a routine basis, often dropping plans with the author to spend time with his stepchildren instead.

The author even details a time when he was going on a trip with one of his school clubs, and his mom and dad agreed to split the cost. While his mom saved up the money, his father backed out at the last moment saying he needed the money to pay for his twins' birthday parties. The author realized then that his father had made it clear who was more important to him.

Favoritism in children is incredibly damaging.

Psychologists can agree that when parents favor one child over another, the child who is least favored can develop lifelong mental health difficulties down the road such as abandonment issues, feelings of loneliness and isolation, and other mental health struggles.

The son was hoping that the situation with the trip was a wake-up call for his father, and with his graduation party coming up his parents once again agreed to split the cost of it. However, not a week before the graduation the dad reached out to the author and said that one of his stepkids was getting bullied, and so he wanted the money back so he could cheer them up.

A few days later, the author visited his father and gave him back the money, but also made it clear that he was banned from coming to the graduation or the graduation party because he had ‘chosen which children were more important to him’.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified to ban his dad from coming to his graduation, considering his father had let him down time and time again? Or should he have just let his dad come regardless, even though he'd been looked over so many times in favor of other kids?