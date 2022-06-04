Dad Refuses to Cover Wife's Portion of College Fund for Kids

Gillian Sisley

Should a married couple share all expenses, no matter what?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FwFV6_0g0d78vw00
Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

Student debt is a topic that is much talked about in US society. The average student loan debt for an educated person to have is just under $40,000.

Most students have to take out a loan to pay for their education, but if they're lucky they may have parents who are able to afford to finance their college education so that they can graduate debt-free. But this is a luxury that most do not have access to.

This situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a father refuses to spot his wife her portion of contributing to their children's college fund, even though it will hurt his children in the long run.

A Reddit post published on June 1st, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, has gone viral with 5,000 upvotes and close to 1,000 comments.

The author begins his post by explaining that he and his wife have two kids together, and that he and his spouse also split finances. Something that's important to the couple is that their children are able to graduate from college debt-free, so they have both committed to contributing $100 each to their children's college fund per month.

This month, the author asked his wife to send the money for the college fund, but she said that she didn't have it because she made some big purchases. These purchases included new car tires, a brand named purse, as well as a fancy hair dryer.

The author became furious with his wife saying that if she had enough money to spend on a purse, she should first be putting that money towards their children's future. She acknowledged that she was in the wrong, but still didn't have the money to remedy the situation.

Student loans are a huge burden on young people trying to get their start in the economy.

It's believed that the student loan debt for the US as a nation sits at $1.75 trillion, and that an average monthly student loan payment is $393.

Though the wife didn't have the money to cover her end of the fees, she said that it wasn't fair for their kids to get screwed over because of something she did, so she asked that her husband contribute her part to the college fund.

Her husband said ‘absolutely not’, as he himself didn't have the money available, and that if he paid her part now it would set a bad precedent in the future. The husband ultimately told his wife to find the money somehow, or their kids were going to suffer for it.

What do you think? Was the husband in the right for standing his ground by refusing to cover the difference when his wife couldn't meet her side of the agreement? Or should he have just let it slide this one time, and paid her share so that their kids won't suffer in the long run?

# Wealth# Parents# Children# Parenting# Social Media

