Woman Refuses to Let Cousin Announce Pregnancy at Baby Shower

Gillian Sisley

Is there ever a wrong time to tell others that you’re pregnant?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOiMz_0g0XHIVM00
Photo by Anna Hecker on Unsplash

A pregnancy announcement is meant to be a special and exciting time, and there are a variety of ways that people announce their pregnancies.

With that said, some could see an announcement of this nature as inappropriate if it's not done at the right time, or is done as a way to steal the spotlight from someone else who was also deserving of the attention.

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman refuses to allow her cousin to announce her own pregnancy at the author's baby shower.

A Reddit post published on June 2nd, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, has gone viral with 8,200 upvotes and 1,400 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that it has taken years for her to get pregnant, even though she and her husband have been trying for so long. They're about to welcome their first child, and the author's mother is the most excited of all.

The author then explains that she and her mom have been working on the baby shower for months, and have been making many decorations for them. However, she has learned that her cousin also just got pregnant, and the cousin asked the author if she can announce her own pregnancy news at the shower.

The author shot that plan down quickly, and though she thought that everything was taken care of, things came to a head at the baby shower itself.

Infertility affects 1 in 5 women.

Infertility is incredibly painful, and is described as when someone has been trying to get pregnant for a year without results or with an inability to carry a pregnancy to term. This reality affects 20% of women, and is truly heartbreaking to go through.

The author explains that when it was time to eat her cake at her baby shower, her aunt put a pause on everything and went outside to her car to grab something. The author and her mom followed the aunt outside, and that was when they learned that the aunt had brought a cake to announce the cousin's pregnancy, as well as some presents for the cousin.

As soon as the author and her mom told her she couldn't present the cake, the aunt started to throw a massive tantrum, saying, 'This is a baby shower, it's for babies my daughter is having a baby too, so this day is about her!'

The cousin then joined in to scream at the author and her mom as well, and the screaming got so bad that the entire baby shower was kicked out of the rec center where they were holding it. The rest of the family is now angry at the author and her mom for 'not letting the cousin have her moment at the shower too'.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified to shut down the request to let her cousin announce her own pregnancy, considering it had taken so many years for the author to get to this point? Or is everyone right in that the author could have shared the day with her cousin, even if her cousin would get another baby shower down the line for herself?

