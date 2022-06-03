Mom Puts Lock on 10-Year-Old Son's Door to Keep Out Cousins

Gillian Sisley

Should children ever be able to lock their doors?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsYCD_0fzhsyBg00
Photo by Katherine Hanlon on Unsplash

Every person needs privacy and has a right to it. This is part of human psychology and something that makes human beings very unique compared to other creatures in the world.

With that said, people are not always considerate of boundaries and the privacy of others. When a person's privacy or boundaries are violated, it can leave them feeling very exposed.

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a mother puts a lock on her 10-year-old son's bedroom door after his cousins refused to stop entering his room without permission, causing major family conflict.

A Reddit post published on June 1st, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek, has gone viral with 12,100 upvotes and 1,700 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has a 10-year-old son who is a 'quiet kid who likes his own space'. With that said, her nieces and nephews are very extroverted and like to socialize plenty.

She also adds that her extended family lives just down the street, so her nieces and nephews come over on a routine basis. When they do stop by, they will swarm into her son's room to play, which bothers and overwhelms him.

After chatting with her husband, the parents decided that they would install a lock on their son's bedroom door so that he could use it whenever he wanted to keep his cousins out of his personal space and have a bit of privacy. However, as soon as the author's sister learned from her children that the 10-year-old had a lock on his door, major conflict erupted.

Should children be forced to socialize?

Every person has a different tolerance for how much socialization they need, and how much personal time they require in order to recharge. While it is important for children to be socialized, parents must also take into consideration that some children will need more time to themselves to recharge, and that's completely healthy and should be encouraged.

The author explains that her nieces and nephew swarmed to the door but couldn't get in, and they went to her to say that it was stuck. But she then clarified to them that her son wanted to be alone and that they should respect his boundaries.

With that said, the author's sister was annoyed at her for putting the lock on her son's door, and said that no 10-year-old needed that kind of privacy and that she was just training her son to become "rude and inconsiderate" as he got older. The author’s parents have sided with her sister, and the author is now wondering if she is in the wrong.

What do you think? Was the author completely within her right to put a lock on her son's door so that he could have privacy? Or is she just encouraging her son to be secretive and rude, and shouldn't be putting a lock on his door to keep his little cousins out?

