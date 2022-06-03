Woman Tricks Mother-in-Law into Eating Her Food

Is it ever okay to deceive your in-laws?

Due to many stories on the internet , as well as ones shared between friends and family, in-laws don't always get the best reputation for being easy to manage in a relationship.

CNN has even reported on studies that show that in-laws who interfere with their children's marriage can increase the risk of divorce for their child by 20% in some cases .

This sort of situation was touched on in a recent online post in which a woman tricks her in-laws into eating her food after they constantly put her down for her baking skills.

Is it ever okay to deceive your in-laws?

A Reddit post published on June 1st, reported on by Taylor McCloud from Newsweek , has gone viral with an impressive 25,200 upvotes and 2,300 comments.

The author begins her post by explaining that she has married into a family of bakers, and there's a lot of competition that takes place within the family. She further explains that as soon as she entered the family, she learned that her sister-in-law was known for making cupcakes and cake pops for events.

With that said, the author also bakes but she quickly learned that her husband's family refused to acknowledge her baking over her sister-in-law's, and thus she’s been swept under the rug ever since she joined the family.

After many years of being overlooked for her baking skills, the author decided to do a sneaky plan. The sister-in-law was bringing cake pops to a family get-together, and posted a picture of them the night before on social media. The author then decided to make the exact same cake pops, with the same look and flavor to them to see what would happen.

Is competition healthy within a family?

A bit of sibling rivalry is actually proven by psychologists to be a healthy thing . It can encourage kids to achieve beyond what they think they're capable of, as well as increase communication and relationship skills. However, negative competition is not healthy , and can create tensions between family members.

After the meal, the author brought her cake pops to the table and noticed that her in-laws were eating her cake pops rather than the sister-in-law's, which were on a table further away. When the author asked the family about it, the family members expressed how the cake pops were the best the sister-in-law had ever made and asked her what she had done differently. The mother-in-law even said that they looked so much better in person than they did on Instagram.

The sister-in-law was then confused and indicated that her cake pops were still at another location, untouched, and the author said, "Oh, I brought those. Glad you enjoyed them."

What do you think? Was the author being too petty by recreating her sister-in-law's cake pops to prove a point? Or did her in-laws get their just desserts (pun intended) by refusing to acknowledge her baking skills before now, and deserve to be biting their tongues?