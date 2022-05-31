Mom Kicks Out Friend for Screaming at Daughter

Would you ever let someone else yell at your child?

Parenting is one of the hardest jobs in the world, and for that reason, it’s not unheard of for parents to lose their tempers and raise their voices at their kids. Many parents try to avoid making this sort of reaction a common occurrence.

Research shows that children who are frequently yelled at are more likely to suffer from mental health struggles that can affect them well into adulthood.

This sort of situation was highlighted in a recent online post in which a woman kicked out a longtime friend from her home after she yelled at the author's 9-year-old daughter.

A Reddit post published on May 29th, reported on by Alice Gibbs from Newsweek , has gone viral with 8,500 upvotes and 1,100 comments.

The author begins the post by explaining that a long-time friend of hers, Mary, was staying at her house for the last week for a visit. Mary lives 3 hours away in a different city, while the author lives in the country on a 20-acre lot. Things were going fine until one morning when all hell broke loose.

The author adds that she has a 9-year-old daughter who enjoys waking up early and sitting out on the porch every morning with a cup of tea and a book to read. The author explains that she has no issue with this, as they have a ring camera that can keep an eye on the daughter, and she has explained the boundaries of going outside early in the morning to her child.

The author then states that she was woken up by the ring camera one morning only to hear screaming. When she rushed out she found that her friend Mary was yelling at her daughter. Mary then asked if the author knew that her daughter was outside when no one was awake, and the author said that she did, and that there was no issue with this as her daughter does it every morning.

At some point, children need to have independence.

Every state has different laws about leaving children home alone, ranging from 8-years-old to 14 years old . With that said, these ‘home alone’ rules don't apply if there are parents also present on the property.

Mary then accused the author of abuse, screaming that her daughter was too young to be outside without supervision. The author told Mary that it was best if she left, and she then packed up and was gone within the hour.

The author believes that she was fully justified in doing what she did, however, her husband feels that she was in the wrong for kicking Mary out of the house, and stated that she was just showing concern for their daughter because she was from the city and things aren't as safe there.

What do you think? Was the author entirely justified in kicking out her friend for yelling at her daughter? Or did the author overreact, and should have let her friend stay despite what happened?